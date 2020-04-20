DCEU Fans React To The Batman’s Four-Month Delay

As soon as it was announced that filming had been suspended indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most people were expecting The Batman to be hit with a change in release date, and today it was made official. Like the vast majority of Hollywood blockbusters in various stages of production, Matt Reeves’ reboot has been pushed back from June to October of next year.

At this rate, 2021 is going to be absolutely jam-packed with big budget movies given the sheer volume of projects that have been shuffled around as a result of the ongoing crisis, but when you consider that Fast & Furious 9 was shifted by almost an entire year, fans seem to have gotten off lightly that they only have to wait a few months longer than expected to see The Batman.

As well as shelving Robert Pattinson’s first outing as the Caped Crusader, Shazam! 2 was also moved from April 2022 to November, while the most surprising development is that The Flash is arriving a month sooner than expected in June 2022, despite the continued speculation surrounding star Ezra Miller’s future.

When the entirety of Marvel Studios’ Phase Four was delayed, fans were devastated by the news, but the announcement that the DCEU has been forced into shifting some release dates of their own has gone down surprisingly well online, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

THE BATMAN AND SHAZAM 2 GOT PUSHED BACK BY A COUPLE MONTHS EYE- pic.twitter.com/mbZccpjcOA — tricia 🦇 (@bruceswhore) April 20, 2020

Batman delay was inevitable i’m mostly pissed off that we don’t get the Sopranos movie this year — I’m Thinking Of Ending Things (2020) (@upstreamcolors) April 20, 2020

Okay Batman I can understand that delay but why delay the flash and Shazam ? Like the flash wasn’t even in production yet and who knows what they’re gonna do with Ezra anyway — Joefan27 (@joefanatic27) April 20, 2020

Given how well Joker did in their October release date slot, seems like a no-brainer to release The Batman in that same month, although competition will definitely be bigger next year. https://t.co/8uKoZliliF — Jacob (@CinematicBanter) April 20, 2020

all i want is to see rob as batman but now i have to wait even longer this is my own personal hell pic.twitter.com/aX37ViFH5M — owén wilson (@henrycavills) April 20, 2020

When The Flash movie release date actually gets pushed up for once pic.twitter.com/UkfkmntTqL — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) April 20, 2020

So……..what’s the downside again? -Batman has a better release date -We get Flash a month sooner -Shazam has more time in pre-prod to perfect creature designs pic.twitter.com/Jd1pogzV3A — Sam (@SamParkerMetal) April 20, 2020

New Set Photos From The Batman Reveal The Full Costume And First Look At The Batcycle 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The delay will never stop making me think of what could've been an amazing summer. But on the bright side, we're now getting a Batman movie in October for the first time (Joker excluded) which is 100% on brand, and the movie can get its SDCC hype that was taken from this year. https://t.co/nGgBwsI86H pic.twitter.com/BpOzrhD0eV — MisterBatfleck (@Mister_BatfIeck) April 20, 2020

Right because I’m an idiot I didn’t realise The Flash was actually moved up by almost a month, still doesn’t make The Batman and Shazam delays hurt any less https://t.co/L0SEOmdzqi — Craig (@LonelyDC_Stan) April 20, 2020

I know a lot of ppl are upset for the delay but the October release seems perfect for a noir Batman film. — Sabya2K (@sabya2km) April 20, 2020

The Batman delay is not as bad as I feared, but I was hoping TSS and Batman would switch dates. — Vicky Depledge (@TyrantVicky) April 20, 2020

Obviously, a lot of people aren’t going to be happy that they have to wait even longer to see The Batman given the levels of hype and anticipation that are already surrounding it, but we’re currently living in completely unprecedented times, and in the grand scheme of things, fourteen weeks isn’t too bad all things considered.