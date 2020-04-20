Home / movies

DCEU Fans React To The Batman’s Four-Month Delay

By 50 mins ago
x

As soon as it was announced that filming had been suspended indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic, most people were expecting The Batman to be hit with a change in release date, and today it was made official. Like the vast majority of Hollywood blockbusters in various stages of production, Matt Reeves’ reboot has been pushed back from June to October of next year.

At this rate, 2021 is going to be absolutely jam-packed with big budget movies given the sheer volume of projects that have been shuffled around as a result of the ongoing crisis, but when you consider that Fast & Furious 9 was shifted by almost an entire year, fans seem to have gotten off lightly that they only have to wait a few months longer than expected to see The Batman.

As well as shelving Robert Pattinson’s first outing as the Caped Crusader, Shazam! 2 was also moved from April 2022 to November, while the most surprising development is that The Flash is arriving a month sooner than expected in June 2022, despite the continued speculation surrounding star Ezra Miller’s future.

When the entirety of Marvel Studios’ Phase Four was delayed, fans were devastated by the news, but the announcement that the DCEU has been forced into shifting some release dates of their own has gone down surprisingly well online, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

New Set Photos From The Batman Reveal The Full Costume And First Look At The Batcycle
1 of 7
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Obviously, a lot of people aren’t going to be happy that they have to wait even longer to see The Batman given the levels of hype and anticipation that are already surrounding it, but we’re currently living in completely unprecedented times, and in the grand scheme of things, fourteen weeks isn’t too bad all things considered.

Source: Comic Book

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...