The Internet Is Loving Samuel L. Jackson’s New Netflix Movie

Samuel L. Jackson’s latest movie is going down a storm online. 2020 has often been described as a Black Mirror episode come to life, and while Netflix didn’t offer up a new episode of the sci-fi anthology show, creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones did produce Death to 2020, a tongue-in-cheek mockumentary that looks back at the apocalyptic events of the past year. The 70-minute special features a range of famous faces, including the MCU star.

Jackson plays a New York journalist in the Laurence Fishburne-narrated dark comedy,. Other major names who appear alongside him in other talking head segments include Hugh Grant as an eccentric historian, Lisa Kudrow as a conservative spokeswoman, Leslie Jones as an anti-social behavior psychologist, Joe Keery as a YouTube personality and Cristin Milioti as a stereotypical “Karen”.

Critics have been pretty stuffy about it, but Twitter users have been loving Death to 2020 since it dropped on the streaming giant on December 27th. Here’s just a flavor of the praise going around on social media.

The creators of @blackmirror have done it again. Their mockumentary, Death to 2020 was fantastic. Watch it on Netflix. #NetflixStreamFest #deathto2020 pic.twitter.com/v7eCLuAgZV — misscam.co (@misscamco) December 27, 2020

The most hilarious thing 2020’s given us.

Netflix just dropped a year-end special and that's "Death to 2020"

this is the most hilarious thing I watched in 2020 🤣😂

Thank You, Charlie Brooker! #deathto2020 pic.twitter.com/qwOcxfcSlt — Matilda (@MusewitheMoon) December 28, 2020

Jackson’s segments definitely didn’t hold back.

See?

Milioti was terrific, too.

Not to mention Kudrow.

And Hugh Grant, with his Game of Thrones gags.

Not Hugh grant dressed as a historian comparing the pandemic to the White walkers' invasion and calling Game of thrones real history 😂#Deathto2020 #netflix pic.twitter.com/AOc4Dr1v33 — Karthik (@karthik_rus) December 27, 2020

“Sheer brilliance”.

If you have Netflix, you need to watch Death to 2020. Man, I laughed so hard. Sheer brilliance. #DeathTo2020 pic.twitter.com/GXfmQ7Mozo — Darren Lacey 🏳️‍🌈 (@dazlarrr) December 27, 2020

Outstanding!

The credits found time to squeeze in an extra slice of Jackson. And he’s never been so relatable.

2020 was a slim year for new releases for the star, but that’s not the case this year coming. Samuel L. Jackson has got three major movies due in 2021 – crime thriller The Asset co-starring Michael Keaton and Maggie q, flashy Saw reboot Spiral and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the sequel to the 2017 action-comedy also featuring Ryan Reynolds and Salma Hayek. He’s also due to reprise Nick Fury in Marvel’s Secret Invasion TV series, which is in development.

