The Internet Is Roasting Netflix’s Newest Original Movie

Netflix may be slowly but surely establishing themselves as one of Hollywood’s major players thanks to critically-acclaimed awards seasons favorites like Roma and The Irishman, along with headline-grabbing blockbusters 6 Underground and Extraction, but the streaming service’s original output is generally wildly inconsistent.

For every hit, there seems to be more than a few misses, with their frequent collaborations with Adam Sandler’s crew and Marlon Wayans being repeat offenders, and many others simply appear one day with little fanfare and then quickly sink without a trace, like the $60 million Brad Pitt satire War Machine or The Cloverfield Paradox.

Based on the reactions online, it appears as though The Last Days of American Crime is going to perform the impressive task of falling into both camps. Directed by Taken 2 and Transporter 3’s Olivier Megaton, the action thriller only hit Netflix on Friday but is already being labeled as one of the worst movies of the year, and you can check out some of the less-than-enthusiastic responses below.

Last days of American crime may be the worst film I’ve ever seen — kelly (@kellyyount) June 7, 2020

The last days of American crime should win the worst movie to ever exist on netflix prize. — mohd. (@kmbz_) June 7, 2020

‘The Last Days of American Crime’ Review: Olivier Megaton’s Netflix Heist Movie Is So Bad It Should Be Illegal – Join the discussion https://t.co/a7agmqke2F pic.twitter.com/JsWYsxOjyy — Watson Streaming TV (@StreamingWatson) June 7, 2020

Movie: The Last Days of American Crime.

Wow. What a sh!t show. Skip it on Netflix. — 👨🏻‍💻📢 (@Fusion_Seth) June 7, 2020

Two and a Half hours for this fucken movie! Worst movie I’ve seen 2020 The Last Days of American Crime. Eff you @netflix — I_Am_Petah (@PeterCayetano) June 7, 2020

The Last Days of American Crime. Worst movie i have ever seen. — My Future President (@NotJustOshin) June 7, 2020

last days of american crime is hands down the worst movie ever — Tyler (@taibingxiang) June 7, 2020

Is flawlessly awful a thing? Like, its awfulness is without flaw? Perfectly awful? Because if it is, then The Last Days of American Crime is that. — Chad "nose envied by all" Sapieha (@chadsapieha) June 7, 2020

The Last Days of American Crime is so bad. I'll do a review some day. My lord… Why is this thing 2:30 hours?? — 𝕂𝕙𝕒𝕝𝕖𝕖𝕝 𝕎𝕒𝕣𝕕 (@Sticks323) June 7, 2020

Well I watched The Last Days of American Crime and here is my honestl review:

This show is shit. Do not waste your Two and a half hours like I did. pic.twitter.com/n5gnX36Jw4 — Naughty Girl 🇯🇲 (@Thee_trif) June 7, 2020

I didn't like this at all. Seen "The Last Days of American Crime" on Netflix yet? DONT BOTHER!!!!https://t.co/xeyjUJO55n — uNcLe LoBoS (@AbuQaadirr) June 7, 2020

The Last Days of American Crime is super trash. Wasted almost 3hrs of my life. — Big Poppa Pump 🇭🇹 (@DaKid_Fabre) June 7, 2020

Thoughts and prayers to anyone who sat through Last Days of American Crime. — Jonathan J. Spiroff (@jonjspiroff) June 7, 2020

Netflix has a habit of picking up movies that were initially set up at other studios but never got the official go-ahead, and based on how The Last Days of American Crime is being received, you can fully understand why streaming was the only real option for getting it made. It currently holds the unwanted distinction of a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a score of 18 on Metacritic, and based on the initial reception, it doesn’t seem as though those numbers are poised to get much higher.

That being said, the movie will probably find a decent-sized audience given that the continued restrictions in place due to the Coronavirus pandemic have people crying out for more original content to whittle away the time, and reviews have been so poor that a lot of folks will likely watch The Last Days of American Crime out of sheer morbid curiosity to see how bad it really is for themselves.