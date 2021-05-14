Home / movies

The Internet Can’t Get Enough Of Netflix’s New Sci-Fi Thriller

Alexandre Aja has spent most of his time as a filmmaker working within the realm of horror, but he’s always been keen to explore many different corners of the genre. For instance, his breakout movie High Tension was a deliberately provocative slasher, while The Hills Have Eyes took the form of a blood-soaked remake that capitalized on the torture porn craze. Throw in Mirrors, Piranha 3DHorns and more, and you’ve got a director who always manages to find a fresh angle within horror to tackle.

Aja’s newest pic is Oxygen, which was added to Netflix this week. Admittedly, it’s not exactly a horror movie, but it does have a couple of serious jump scares and will no doubt be a tough watch if you’re afraid of either contained spaces or needles. Without spoiling too much, it follows a woman who awakes in a cryogenic chamber and has no idea who she is, how she ended up there or why this is happening to her. As she races against time before oxygen runs out, she must piece together both her memory and find a way out of the terrifying situation.

With strong reviews across the boardOxygen quickly ascended to the top of the Netflix most-watched chart after debuting and as you can see from the reactions below, subscribers can’t get enough of it.

Indeed, it looks like Netflix has another big hit on their hands with Oxygen, and as we head into the weekend, it’ll continue to pull in tons of viewers as audiences seek out some sci-fi thrills. Whether it’ll stick around the upper echelon of the Top 10 as we move towards the end of May and inch closer to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead remains to be seen, but for now, it’s enjoying a bit of much deserved success.

