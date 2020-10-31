The Internet Pays Tribute To James Bond Icon Sir Sean Connery

Sad news broke today, as it was announced that Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. The actor was one of the biggest movie stars around for generations, stretching from his breakout role as James Bond in 1962’s Dr. No to his final film appearance in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

After playing 007 six times (seven, if you count the unofficial Never Say Never Again), that’s obviously the role that’s probably most attached to him, but he’s also fondly remembered for his acclaimed performances in the likes of The Hunt for the Red October, The Rock and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Not to mention he won an Oscar for his turn in The Untouchables.

As his work is beloved by multiple generations, then, the internet is full of tributes to the great man today and here are just a few of Sean Connery’s many fans who are paying their respects on Twitter.

2020 has done it again.

2020 continues to suck. Sean Connery has passed away aged 90. Here he is in “Dr. No” (1962). It gave us one of the greatest movie lines in history. Rest, Sir Sean Connery…pic.twitter.com/EThjPe0o7N — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 31, 2020

The most charismatic Bond.

RIP #SeanConnery… 😢🙏

The most charismatic, one and only 007 ever…

Bond, James Bond 💔

#JamesBond pic.twitter.com/4Hvti7yXPD — Anjali Tyagi (@anjalityagi_) October 31, 2020

There’s a lot of love for The Rock going around today.

Sir Sean Connery died today at 90. Incredible actor & a major impact on everything cinema related during his 58 years of acting. My fav role of his was John Patrick Mason from The Rock. 2020 is unforgiving. #RIPSeanConnery #JamesBond #SeanConnery #SaturdayThoughts #SaturdayVibes pic.twitter.com/SW7xO3VlgP — Adam B (@grizzlycamp21) October 31, 2020

Not to mention his turn as Dr. Henry Jones Snr. in Indy 3…

My favorite professor by far. Rest in paradise, Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/Gk37gdtpXI — Jennie (@jennieaguirre) October 31, 2020

… And Connery’s role in Hunt for the Red October.

Well put.

Sean Connery, what can one say that hasn't already been posted. For me…he was a handsome man who had a great heart, strong spirit, love for acting, love for his beloved Scotland and most importantly a love of family.

Here are some of my memorable moments… pic.twitter.com/NYbxn5U9dT — 🌊☘️ Florida Laurie🌻🇺🇲 (@Laurie_A_F) October 31, 2020

Thank you for the magic, Sir Sean.

Thank you for the magic, Sir Sean Connery. You will be missed. Rest in peace, Mr. Bond. #SeanConnery #BondJamesBond pic.twitter.com/lO5sUE916K — Vivek A Varma (@VivekAVarma1) October 31, 2020

Those in the filmmaking industry who’ve been inspired by Connery also spoke up. Including Baby Driver director Edgar Wright.

It says something for the extraordinary charisma of this Edinburgh lad to have created the most iconic character in film & then, rather than be typecast by it, become equally famous for just being Sean Connery. A real screen legend; oft imitated (by all!) but never equalled. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/TOdAI0Fxnv — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 31, 2020

And Clerks helmer Kevin Smith, who touched on something many people are probably feeling right now – that Connery’s work connected them to their parents or grandparents.

He was my Dad’s James Bond, so Dad supported Mr. Connery’s career his entire life, always taking me to see any movie his fave actor was in. I have sweet memories of watching Dad watch his movie idol. So Sean Connery’s passing also feels like I’m losing Dad again. RIP, Dr. Jones. pic.twitter.com/8ElVyac1kV — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 31, 2020

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was also devastated by the icon’s loss.

I grew up idolizing #SeanConnery. A legend on screen, and off. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/OU9QEy5fTB — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 31, 2020

Connery had been living in the Bahamas since his retirement from acting and his family revealed in a statement that he had been ill for some time and passed away peacefully during his sleep surrounded by his loved ones.

Whether it’s from James Bond or Indiana Jones or The Rock or any of his beloved movies, Sir Sean Connery’s legacy will be felt for a very long time to come and he’ll be missed by millions.