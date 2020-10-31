Home / movies

The Internet Pays Tribute To James Bond Icon Sir Sean Connery

Sad news broke today, as it was announced that Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. The actor was one of the biggest movie stars around for generations, stretching from his breakout role as James Bond in 1962’s Dr. No to his final film appearance in 2003’s The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. 

After playing 007 six times (seven, if you count the unofficial Never Say Never Again), that’s obviously the role that’s probably most attached to him, but he’s also fondly remembered for his acclaimed performances in the likes of The Hunt for the Red October, The Rock and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Not to mention he won an Oscar for his turn in The Untouchables. 

As his work is beloved by multiple generations, then, the internet is full of tributes to the great man today and here are just a few of Sean Connery’s many fans who are paying their respects on Twitter.

2020 has done it again.

The most charismatic Bond.

There’s a lot of love for The Rock going around today.

Not to mention his turn as Dr. Henry Jones Snr. in Indy 3…

… And Connery’s role in Hunt for the Red October. 

Well put.

Thank you for the magic, Sir Sean.

Those in the filmmaking industry who’ve been inspired by Connery also spoke up. Including Baby Driver director Edgar Wright.

And Clerks helmer Kevin Smith, who touched on something many people are probably feeling right now – that Connery’s work connected them to their parents or grandparents.

Wolverine star Hugh Jackman was also devastated by the icon’s loss.

Connery had been living in the Bahamas since his retirement from acting and his family revealed in a statement that he had been ill for some time and passed away peacefully during his sleep surrounded by his loved ones.

Whether it’s from James Bond or Indiana Jones or The Rock or any of his beloved movies, Sir Sean Connery’s legacy will be felt for a very long time to come and he’ll be missed by millions.

