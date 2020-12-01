The Internet Praises Elliot Page For Coming Out As Transgender

Elliot Page made a big announcement today. The Umbrella Academy star shared a letter on his social media pages revealing that he’s transgender and non-binary, preferring he/him and they/them pronouns. Formerly known as Ellen Page and familiar from the likes of Juno and X-Men, Elliot’s news is a huge talking point on the internet right now, with countless fans praising him and supporting his decision.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, that my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” Page wrote in their letter. They later added: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Here are just a few of the folks that are going crazy over Page’s post on social media – and there are a lot more where they came from:

🎶 i love you elliot page i ain’t ever gonna stop loving you elliot page 🎶 pic.twitter.com/aTnLnpVqRU — festive (@sognofthenight) December 1, 2020

Absoutely nothing but respect, love and appreciation for Elliot Page — Kat Misses Jesse Pinkman A Lot (@last_daylight_) December 1, 2020

IN THIS HOUSE WE LOVE AND SUPPORT ELLIOT PAGE pic.twitter.com/SqfLQjPSkJ — 🐉Max🐉 (@jerk_face_max) December 1, 2020

i might not be big and strong but i will fight anyone who misgenders elliot page on site pic.twitter.com/JTMqGcTwnc — muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) December 1, 2020

Elliot Page. that's it. that's the tweet — 💊bears in trees IBUPROFEN out now 💊 (@bears_in_trees) December 1, 2020

good evening to elliot page and elliot page only https://t.co/PBPQlVuNmT — boobs (@letsbians) December 1, 2020

Elliot Page in a suit appreciation tweet cause i love them 💖 pic.twitter.com/H6mSGQhikN — moo (@kyokomoo) December 1, 2020

me: who could this elliot page everyone seems to be talking about be?

me 5 seconds later: WOOOOOOO ELLIOT PAGE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/n2QXd7zdWE — byeara 🎃 commissions open! (@pennylessclown) December 1, 2020

me when i found out Elliot page just came out pic.twitter.com/Ixucyo5qyy — ⁹¹ lyndsey ¹ᴰ ♡’s Sage (@28_CLOUDS) December 1, 2020

class act Elliot Page 👏❤️ — louise lynskey (@looballs) December 1, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS TO ELLIOT PAGE ON COMING OUTTT!! WE LOVE YOU 🙂 — kandy🏳‍🌈|| victoria pedretti stan acc (@thedemigodgay) December 1, 2020

Elliot Page earned a Best Actress nomination at a young age for his terrific performance in the title role of Juno, a coming-of-age comedy about a teenage girl who falls pregnant. He followed that up with the part of Ariadne in Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed Inception and various other notable projects until Page’s career relaunched with Netflix’s comic book adaption The Umbrella Academy, in which he plays Vanya Hargreeves AKA Number Seven AKA The White Violin. Season 2 featured a coming-out storyline for Vanya who was revealed to be LGBTQ, and the series currently stands as one of the streaming giant’s most popular and beloved original productions.

The show – also starring Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper and Emma Raver-Lampman – has been renewed for a third run as well, much to the excitement of its legion of fans. Plot details are still scarce, but we know it’ll pick up where the time-bending cliffhanger of the season 2 finale left off, with the Hargreeves finding themselves in an alternate present where they don’t exist. Production kicks off in February, so expect to learn more about what’s to come soon.