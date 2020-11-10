Umbrella Academy Fans Freaking Out Over Season 3 Renewal

Finally, some good news when it comes to a Netflix TV show.

The streamer has been on the warpath these last few months, cancelling series left, right and center. With the lack of an announcement on a third season, fans were getting worried that The Umbrella Academy was going to meet the same fate as the likes of I Am Not Okay with This and GLOW. Thankfully, though, today we learned that the hit comic book adaptation has been officially picked up for season 3. And social media couldn’t be happier about it.

Following the announcement dropping, fans have been taking to Twitter to express their excitement that we’ll be getting to catch up with the kooky Hargreeves siblings again in the near future. Of course, the additional good news is that filming is due to begin in February 2021. Could we see the new run sometime next year, then? It certainly seems plausible, but until we learn more, you can check out just some of the reactions from Twitter down below…

There’s a lot of Klaus love going around today.

LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/CfXQoDLDVc — sel ☂︎ bly manor (@rumorseance) November 10, 2020

But don’t forget Number Five, too.

HOT DAMN pic.twitter.com/6QIQqCvdHB — gio ☂︎ TUA S3 (@NMBRFlVE) November 10, 2020

They read our minds.

YOU READ MY MIND NEXTY pic.twitter.com/TecZoEyqWX — montana ☂︎ (@newtspatronus) November 10, 2020

Season 3 is happening, baby!

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Photos Tease More Wacky Shenanigans 1 of 13

Click to skip























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s dancing time.

So happy #UmbrellaAcademy has been green lit for another season!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/30dtLx8xQi — Harriet🤘🏻 (@harriet_jannee) November 10, 2020

CAN’T WAIT!

#UmbrellaAcademy WE ARE GETTING A SEASON THREE AND PRODUCTION STARTS IN FEBRUARY I CANT WAIT TO SEE MY FAVES AGAIN pic.twitter.com/65Bv904dNE — Lee (@HiddenRockLee) November 10, 2020

Amid the happiness, some folks are also worried that season 3 is going to be the last for the series, given that few Netflix original shows have reached into their fourth years. As such, many people think the company should just renew it for three more seasons now to put our minds at rest.

Took them long enough to sign up season 3 ffs

What are you playing at @NetflixUK

Get this signed up for another 3 series as well — Kurt Creelman (@kurt_creelman) November 10, 2020

Others are, er, a tad more pessimistic.

And then you'll cancel it. — j. zant (@maniadrone) November 10, 2020

But hey, let’s focus on the present. Season 3 is coming!

ME RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/WX1UzKRh2d — Marissa Heuser 🐵 (@RissRiss24) November 10, 2020

The next run of the hit show will follow on from the shock cliffhanger of the second season, which was inspired by the original comics. The Hargreeves returned from their time travels to discover that the timeline had been changed, resulting in them coming face to face with their alternate selves, the Sparrow Academy! So, get ready for some doppelgänger drama when The Umbrella Academy season 3 premieres.