Umbrella Academy Fans Freaking Out Over Season 3 Renewal

Finally, some good news when it comes to a Netflix TV show.

The streamer has been on the warpath these last few months, cancelling series left, right and center. With the lack of an announcement on a third season, fans were getting worried that The Umbrella Academy was going to meet the same fate as the likes of I Am Not Okay with This and GLOW. Thankfully, though, today we learned that the hit comic book adaptation has been officially picked up for season 3. And social media couldn’t be happier about it.

Following the announcement dropping, fans have been taking to Twitter to express their excitement that we’ll be getting to catch up with the kooky Hargreeves siblings again in the near future. Of course, the additional good news is that filming is due to begin in February 2021. Could we see the new run sometime next year, then? It certainly seems plausible, but until we learn more, you can check out just some of the reactions from Twitter down below…

There’s a lot of Klaus love going around today.

But don’t forget Number Five, too.

They read our minds.

Season 3 is happening, baby!

It’s dancing time.

CAN’T WAIT!

Amid the happiness, some folks are also worried that season 3 is going to be the last for the series, given that few Netflix original shows have reached into their fourth years. As such, many people think the company should just renew it for three more seasons now to put our minds at rest.

Others are, er, a tad more pessimistic.

But hey, let’s focus on the present. Season 3 is coming!

The next run of the hit show will follow on from the shock cliffhanger of the second season, which was inspired by the original comics. The Hargreeves returned from their time travels to discover that the timeline had been changed, resulting in them coming face to face with their alternate selves, the Sparrow Academy! So, get ready for some doppelgänger drama when The Umbrella Academy season 3 premieres.

