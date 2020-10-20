Home / tv

Netflix Has Cancelled 56 Original TV Shows So Far

Netflix has produced many hit TV shows over the past seven years, ever since they started pumping out their own original programming. However, the streaming service has developed a reputation for not letting its series go on for too long. Fans know to be wary of getting attached to their favorite new Netflix shows as they could be unceremoniously cancelled after one or two seasons.

Earlier today, for instance, Hilary Swank vehicle Away was given the chop by the company after just a single outing. This makes it the 56th original series that Netflix has cancelled. That number only includes shows that were original to the platform and produced in-house, so it doesn’t count pick-ups like Lucifer, for example. Those series luckily enough to end on the creators’ own terms, such as House of Cards, are likewise not included. Shows that were axed by Netflix before being picked up elsewhere, like One Day at a Time, are still counted, though.

With all that in mind, here’s the full list of the streaming site’s cancelled series, including how many seasons they ran for and the date of cancellation:

  1. Netflix Presents: The Characters (2 seasons) – April 2016
  2. Bloodline (3 seasons) – September 2016
  3. Marco Polo (2 seasons) – December 2016
  4. The Get-Down (1 season) – May 2017
  5. Sense8 (2 seasons) – June 2017
  6. Girlboss (1 season) – June 2017
  7. Gypsy (1 season) – June 2017
  8. Chelsea (2 seasons) – October 2017
  9. Haters Back Off (2 seasons) – December 2017
  10. Lady Dynamite (2 seasons) – January 2018
  11. Disjointed (1 season) – February 2018
  12. Everything Sucks (1 season) – April 2018
  13. Seven Seconds (1 season) – April 2018
  14. The Break With Michelle Wolf (1 season) – August 2018
  15. The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (1 season) – August 2018
  16. Iron Fist (2 seasons) – October 2018
  17. All About The Washingtons (1 season) – October 2018
  18. American Vandal (1 season – October 2018
  19. Luke Cage (2 seasons) – October 2018
  20. Daredevil (3 seasons) – November 2018
  21. The Good Cop (1 season) – November 2018
  22. Friends From College (2 seasons) – February 2019
  23. Jessica Jones (3 seasons) – February 2019
  24. The Punisher (2 seasons) – February 2019
  25. One Day at a Time (3 seasons) – March 2019
  26. Santa Clarita Diet (3 seasons) – April 2019
  27. Chambers (1 season) – June 2019
  28. Tuca & Bertie (1 season) – August 2019
  29. She’s Gotta Have It (2 seasons) – July 2019
  30. The OA (2 seasons) – August 2019
  31. No Good Nick (1 season) – September 2019
  32. Merry Happy Whatever (1 season) – November 2019
  33. Daybreak (1 season) – December 2019
  34. Soundtrack (1 season) – January 2020
  35. Spinning Out (1 season) – February 2020
  36. Insatiable (2 seasons) – February 2020
  37. AJ and the Queen (1 season) – March 2020
  38. October Faction (1 season) – March 2020
  39. V Wars (1 season) – March 2020
  40. Messiah (1 season) – March 2020
  41. Turn Up Charlie (1 season) – April 2020
  42. Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (1 season) – June 2020
  43. Next in Fashion (1 season) – June 2020
  44. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (4 season) – July 2020
  45. The Greenhouse Academy (4 seasons) – July 2020
  46. White Lines (1 season) – August 2020
  47. Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (6 seasons) – August 2020
  48. I Am Not Okay With This (1 season) – August 2020
  49. The Society (1 season) – August 2020
  50. Altered Carbon (2 seasons) August 2020
  51. The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (2 seasons) – August 2020
  52. The Big Show (1 season) – August 2020
  53. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (1 season) – September 2020
  54. GLOW (3 seasons) – October 2020
  55. Teenage Bounty Hunters (1 season) – October 2020
  56. Away (1 season) – October 2020
As you can see, a huge chunk of these come from 2020 alone. So far, 21 shows have been curtailed since this February. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, Netflix execs have clearly taken a long, hard look at their programming and are examining which projects make the most financial sense to continue with.

Many of the victims of this process are one season wonders that just didn’t find their audiences, but the brutal culling has also resulted in titles that were once given renewals being pulled from the platform, like I Am Not Okay With This and The Society. Elsewhere, other recent cancellations include critical smashes like GLOW and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, both of which must’ve been deemed to be more hassle than they’re worth in the current global situation.

Tell us, though, which Netflix cancellation hit you the hardest? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Decider

