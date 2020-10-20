Netflix Has Cancelled 56 Original TV Shows So Far

Netflix has produced many hit TV shows over the past seven years, ever since they started pumping out their own original programming. However, the streaming service has developed a reputation for not letting its series go on for too long. Fans know to be wary of getting attached to their favorite new Netflix shows as they could be unceremoniously cancelled after one or two seasons.

Earlier today, for instance, Hilary Swank vehicle Away was given the chop by the company after just a single outing. This makes it the 56th original series that Netflix has cancelled. That number only includes shows that were original to the platform and produced in-house, so it doesn’t count pick-ups like Lucifer, for example. Those series luckily enough to end on the creators’ own terms, such as House of Cards, are likewise not included. Shows that were axed by Netflix before being picked up elsewhere, like One Day at a Time, are still counted, though.

With all that in mind, here’s the full list of the streaming site’s cancelled series, including how many seasons they ran for and the date of cancellation:

Netflix Presents: The Characters (2 seasons) – April 2016 Bloodline (3 seasons) – September 2016 Marco Polo (2 seasons) – December 2016 The Get-Down (1 season) – May 2017 Sense8 (2 seasons) – June 2017 Girlboss (1 season) – June 2017 Gypsy (1 season) – June 2017 Chelsea (2 seasons) – October 2017 Haters Back Off (2 seasons) – December 2017 Lady Dynamite (2 seasons) – January 2018 Disjointed (1 season) – February 2018 Everything Sucks (1 season) – April 2018 Seven Seconds (1 season) – April 2018 The Break With Michelle Wolf (1 season) – August 2018 The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (1 season) – August 2018 Iron Fist (2 seasons) – October 2018 All About The Washingtons (1 season) – October 2018 American Vandal (1 season – October 2018 Luke Cage (2 seasons) – October 2018 Daredevil (3 seasons) – November 2018 The Good Cop (1 season) – November 2018 Friends From College (2 seasons) – February 2019 Jessica Jones (3 seasons) – February 2019 The Punisher (2 seasons) – February 2019 One Day at a Time (3 seasons) – March 2019 Santa Clarita Diet (3 seasons) – April 2019 Chambers (1 season) – June 2019 Tuca & Bertie (1 season) – August 2019 She’s Gotta Have It (2 seasons) – July 2019 The OA (2 seasons) – August 2019 No Good Nick (1 season) – September 2019 Merry Happy Whatever (1 season) – November 2019 Daybreak (1 season) – December 2019 Soundtrack (1 season) – January 2020 Spinning Out (1 season) – February 2020 Insatiable (2 seasons) – February 2020 AJ and the Queen (1 season) – March 2020 October Faction (1 season) – March 2020 V Wars (1 season) – March 2020 Messiah (1 season) – March 2020 Turn Up Charlie (1 season) – April 2020 Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (1 season) – June 2020 Next in Fashion (1 season) – June 2020 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (4 season) – July 2020 The Greenhouse Academy (4 seasons) – July 2020 White Lines (1 season) – August 2020 Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (6 seasons) – August 2020 I Am Not Okay With This (1 season) – August 2020 The Society (1 season) – August 2020 Altered Carbon (2 seasons) August 2020 The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia (2 seasons) – August 2020 The Big Show (1 season) – August 2020 The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (1 season) – September 2020 GLOW (3 seasons) – October 2020 Teenage Bounty Hunters (1 season) – October 2020 Away (1 season) – October 2020

As you can see, a huge chunk of these come from 2020 alone. So far, 21 shows have been curtailed since this February. Following the outbreak of the pandemic, Netflix execs have clearly taken a long, hard look at their programming and are examining which projects make the most financial sense to continue with.

Many of the victims of this process are one season wonders that just didn’t find their audiences, but the brutal culling has also resulted in titles that were once given renewals being pulled from the platform, like I Am Not Okay With This and The Society. Elsewhere, other recent cancellations include critical smashes like GLOW and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, both of which must’ve been deemed to be more hassle than they’re worth in the current global situation.

