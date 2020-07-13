Home / movies

The Internet’s Praising Shia LaBeouf For Getting A Real Tattoo For New Movie

Shia LaBeouf’s status as a major star in Hollywood may have taken a hit over the past few years thanks to a series of bad decisions, but you certainly can’t knock the man’s dedication to his craft.

The Transformers star is reuniting with Fury director David Ayer in The Tax Collector where LaBeouf plays an enforcer for a crime lord in Los Angeles. And to say he’s a method actor would be an understatement, as for his latest role, he went ahead and got a real tattoo covering his entire chest and stomach.

LaBeouf’s tattoo artist, Bryan Ramirez, shared an image of the actor getting the fresh ink and there hasn’t been this much attention for a celebrity tattoo since we saw Ben Affleck’s Phoenix Rising tattoo on his back. Now, after learning of LaBeouf’s commitment to his work, fans are praising the curious decision and you can check out just some of the reactions going around online down below:

Of course, this isn’t the first time LaBeouf has taken extreme measures to get fully into his character. While making Lawless, which is about bootleggers, he consumed copious amounts of moonshine to get into the role. In Charlie Countryman, meanwhile, he ingested LSD during a scene to make it more real. And there are many more stories like that. As such, a permanent tattoo shouldn’t be all that surprising. 

There was once a time when LaBeouf was going to be a major A-list star, but it seems he has little interest in being the leading man in big budget studio films now. However, he’s still a great actor with immense talent, as seen last year in both Honey Boy and The Peanut Butter Falcon.

So, if Shia LaBeouf feels the need to get tattoos, drink and drop acid to fully capture the essence of a role, so be it. Now he just has to look forward to hours and hours spent in makeup chair covering up his new ink for the next role. Maybe he didn’t fully think this through. But then again, that’s kind of his thing now.

