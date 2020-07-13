The Internet’s Praising Shia LaBeouf For Getting A Real Tattoo For New Movie

Shia LaBeouf’s status as a major star in Hollywood may have taken a hit over the past few years thanks to a series of bad decisions, but you certainly can’t knock the man’s dedication to his craft.

The Transformers star is reuniting with Fury director David Ayer in The Tax Collector where LaBeouf plays an enforcer for a crime lord in Los Angeles. And to say he’s a method actor would be an understatement, as for his latest role, he went ahead and got a real tattoo covering his entire chest and stomach.

LaBeouf’s tattoo artist, Bryan Ramirez, shared an image of the actor getting the fresh ink and there hasn’t been this much attention for a celebrity tattoo since we saw Ben Affleck’s Phoenix Rising tattoo on his back. Now, after learning of LaBeouf’s commitment to his work, fans are praising the curious decision and you can check out just some of the reactions going around online down below:

No one can talk shit bout Shia labeouf no more,

the man got his full chest tatted and a tooth pulled out for a role…..ion remember anyone after Heath ledger pulling off smthg like dis.

A king 👑 #Shia pic.twitter.com/M9ZnICafgJ — kennessy🐝 (@Kenishaa1011) July 3, 2020

So you’re telling me this man dead ass got a tattoo for this role?!?!?! I’ll say it again SHIA LABEOUF IF UNDER FUCKING RATED HE NEED MORE CREDIT! https://t.co/bXBdLU2rqw — SHI🏳️‍🌈 (@shiloh2tall) July 9, 2020

Shia labeouf gets tattoos from his upcoming role in the movie The Tax Collector actually tattooed on him foreal , is he one of the most downest actors of all time pic.twitter.com/6lkGDcL5fS — Comeoutsidefoo (@Comeoutsidefoo_) July 8, 2020

Shia LaBeouf’s tattoo is of his mom and dad. He’s dad used to be a rodeo clown if you haven’t seen Honey boy he plays his dad in the movie. It gives you a understanding of how he was raised and what was expected out of him at a young age. pic.twitter.com/VpD7ruemht — nessa (@Thiccstrawberry) July 11, 2020

Shia Labeouf got a real tattoo across his whole torso for his role in Tax Collector, this takes some crazy dedication 😲 pic.twitter.com/Iin8gRg6iw — MoviePoster.com (@iloveposters) July 6, 2020

damn, I can’t find that picture of shia labeouf and his new tattoos…oh wait, it’s on every girls ig story 😂 — Young Torso (@Reeeko34) July 9, 2020

shia labeouf’s new tattoo goes so hard — nano (@ronnnyyj) July 12, 2020

shia labeouf is so fuckin fine with that tattoo he got 😭 — VMANDV (@glazeddonutt_) July 11, 2020

Shia LaBeouf is insane. Getting a REAL tattoo for a role on a upcoming movie. That’s committment right there — Jose 🥀 🔜 DEAKY (@PlurntReyes) July 12, 2020

Shia LaBeouf's new tattoo is honestly the best tattoo iv'e ever seen — Artz (@salior_liam) July 12, 2020

Shia Labeouf in Tax Collector 👍🏼 new tattoo is sick, it’s real pic.twitter.com/RHFWv7uJGE — Jhustynn Concepcion (@JhustynnC) July 13, 2020

Of course, this isn’t the first time LaBeouf has taken extreme measures to get fully into his character. While making Lawless, which is about bootleggers, he consumed copious amounts of moonshine to get into the role. In Charlie Countryman, meanwhile, he ingested LSD during a scene to make it more real. And there are many more stories like that. As such, a permanent tattoo shouldn’t be all that surprising.

There was once a time when LaBeouf was going to be a major A-list star, but it seems he has little interest in being the leading man in big budget studio films now. However, he’s still a great actor with immense talent, as seen last year in both Honey Boy and The Peanut Butter Falcon.

So, if Shia LaBeouf feels the need to get tattoos, drink and drop acid to fully capture the essence of a role, so be it. Now he just has to look forward to hours and hours spent in makeup chair covering up his new ink for the next role. Maybe he didn’t fully think this through. But then again, that’s kind of his thing now.