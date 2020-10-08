Home / movies

The Internet Thinks Ant-Man Crashed The VP Debate Last Night

By
In a year filled with an ongoing pandemic, raging wildfires on the West Coast, and a level of civil unrest unseen since the 1960s, it’s understandable that the upcoming presidential election has a lot riding on it. That’s exactly why Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic VP nominee Kamala Harris held a debate this week discussing the issues plaguing the country and the world as a whole, hoping to win over undecided voters for their ticket.

Of course, as important as the messaging was from the two politicians, there was a much-needed moment of levity during the debate as well that had many Americans laughing. Somewhere around halfway through the broadcast, a fly randomly landed on Vice President Pence’s head and stayed there for a fairly lengthy period of time. Even funnier, he never acknowledged – and likely never even noticed – that it was on him at all.

As funny as the situation was, you can always rest assured that people on the internet will start memes and jokes to make things even more memorable, and that’s exactly what happened within moments of the event. Last night, “the fly” and #FLY2020 were trending on Twitter, bringing along with them plenty of great posts to sort through.

But most interesting is that fact that some Twitter users are comparing the fly to Antony, the flying ant that Ant-Man uses in the MCU films. It’s prompted quite a humorous onslaught of new tweets, to say the least, and you can check some of them out down below.

As important as voting is this year, it’s also important that we remember to laugh and come together in good fun sometimes. Besides, who knows? Maybe this is just a precursor to an Ant-Man 2024 campaign.

