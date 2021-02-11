Home / movies

The Internet Thinks Justice League’s Joker Looks Like Brandon Lee In The Crow

By 2 hours ago
x

Jared Leto’s Joker proved to be hugely divisive when he debuted in Suicide Squad, so it wasn’t as if his impending return in Zack Snyder’s Justice League was going to instantly win over all of the doubters, detractors and naysayers. Everyone seems to agree that getting rid of the tattoos was a wise idea, but until we see the Clown Prince of Crime in action, it’ll be hard to gauge whether or not we can consign his bizarre Juggalo/pimp hybrid to the history books.

The good news is that the Snyder Cut is only five weeks away from arriving on HBO Max, and the director has been going out of his way to put over Leto’s Joker at every available opportunity. Based on the images alone, it’s certainly going to be a darker take on the character than we’d seen before, but a lot of folks can’t shake the fact that the actor’s new aesthetic looks more than a little familiar.

In fact, countless fans have taken to social media under the shared impression that Justice League‘s Joker appears eerily similar to Brandon Lee’s Eric Draven from 1994 cult classic The Crow, as you can see below.

First Look At Joker In Zack Snyder's Justice League Revealed In New Images
1 of 3
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

It’s a strange coincidence that Snyder dropped the first real look at the Joker from Justice League just a few days after The Crow found itself trending in celebration of what would have been the leading man’s 56th birthday had Lee not died in a tragic accident on set, right when his career was looking like it was about to take off. Leto never plays anything close to the same character twice, though, and knowing his preference for going full Method, we’ll no doubt be seeing a completely different spin on the Jester of Genocide next month.

Source: Twitter

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...