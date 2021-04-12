The Internet’s Now Trying To Cancel Sylvester Stallone

He might not be returning for Creed III, but Sylvester Stallone has enough on his plate to keep him busy even if he’s sitting out the ninth installment in the Rocky franchise. Gritty superhero thriller Samaritan and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are both coming to theaters this summer, while his Director’s Cut of Rocky IV is finished and should be released before the end of the year.

In addition to that, there are any number of potential projects he can move onto including Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Demolition Man sequel he confirmed was in the works or even The Expendables 4, which Randy Couture has claimed could be shooting by the fall.

However, the action icon is now being targeted by cancel culture because he reportedly became a member of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. The 74 year-old splashed out on a Florida home towards the end of last year, and because this is the internet we’re talking about, he’s instantly exposed his true colors as racist, fascist ally and staunch supporter of the Home Alone 2 star, as you can see from the reactions below.

Sylvester Stallone paid $200,000 to show his support for a loser, insurrectionist, twice-impeached President. Knock yourself out, Rocky. — ReallyAmerican.com 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 12, 2021

Sad to see that Sly Stallone is joining Mar-a-Lago. Must have taken too many shots to the head while filming the 86 different Rocky movies. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) April 12, 2021

Sylvester Stallone just joined Mar-a-Lago. I’m now officially on #TeamDrago pic.twitter.com/wFDiPInEUY — AsherWhites (@AsherWhites) April 12, 2021

And Sylvester Stallone outs himself as a white supremacist by supporting one. — curt (⧖) (@audiblevideo) April 12, 2021

Yeah Stallone falls right into that Hollywood niche that likes Trump washed up, irrelevant it’s hard to cancel someone that’s already been canceled for years! That’s like people getting mad about John Schneider loving Trump! Dude has been irrelevant for years who cares? Lol — King Skaggs♐ (@SkaggsBoy91) April 12, 2021

Say it ain’t so! Sylvester Stallone not only bought a house near Mar-a-Lago, but he’s joined the club as a member. Move over Jon Voight, Gary Busey, and Dennis Quaid. There’s a new scumb*g in town. ‘Yo, Donald!’https://t.co/FxjhvLNgZo — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) April 12, 2021

TBH I've never understood how #stallone had an acting career. Blerggh. Hard to cancel someone you've always ignored. — Bonnie 😷 📎🌈🌊 #BidenHarris2020 (@Bonnieinchgo) April 12, 2021

I’d say it’s time to cancel Sylvester Stallone for being a Trumpsexual, but he hasn’t been relevant since the VCR, so there’s that 🤷🏻‍♂️. — Just Dave (@bigyoda) April 12, 2021

NBC News Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner Attempts To Cancel Sylvester Stallone https://t.co/jbSwMXetDi — Bounding Into Comics (@BoundingComics) April 12, 2021

And that's why he's not in Creed III. *sighs Alexa, cancel Sylvester Stallone. https://t.co/gHZX0oqWZs — 🌌Axiom™|#BLM🌌 (@AxiomSSB) April 12, 2021

For years I enjoyed Sly Stallone's work, but now that he has gone full MAGA. Off the list! Will not watch anything he is in as I do not want him getting royalties off my time. EVER!. What the hell goes wrong with a person chosing to enter the world of Racists, Fascists and Nazis? — Dennis Buchholz (@Denis_Buchholz) April 12, 2021

Sylvester Stallone watches Donald Trump incite a terrorist attack upon our nation and now wants to support Trump even more. https://t.co/NB2OS3MdP8 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) April 12, 2021

People are trying to cancel Sylvester Stallone because he joined a golf course near his new home. That's where we are now. Cancelling people based on golf courses. — Yeticast (@Yeticast) April 12, 2021

Next on the cancel culture chopping block: Sylvester Stallone It’s crazy that these people think if they scream loud enough, it will make other people will suddenly care 😂😂 — Groovy (@TheGroovyBatman) April 12, 2021

I’ll never never watch another Stallone movie again. If I see him on TV I’ll shut it off. If this is cancel culture so be it but anyone who supports a lying insurrectionist is a traitor to his country. @TheSlyStallone @PhiladelphiaGov @sylverstallone — CheekyCherubAgain (@AgainCheeky) April 12, 2021

The answer to every who is better, @Schwarzenegger or Stallone? question is now always Arnold. Sly decided to betray America & join the traitorous fascists in Florida. Damn, The Suicide Squad ain't even out yet & we have to cancel Stallone. The tiny dick energy is strong! 😂 — NATHAИ💀 (@NEKROnathan) April 12, 2021

The city of Philadelphia needs to take down the Rocky Statue…immediately!#cancelStallone — jba65 (@BruceAnders5) April 12, 2021

Today’s Hollywood scoring: Will Smith is a hero and Sylvester Stallone is a zero. Smith and Apple Studios pull out of film project in Georgia. Stallone supports criminal ex-president by joining Mar-a-Lago. Thank you Will. Shameful Sly. Let’s spread the word. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) April 12, 2021

Cancel Culture Mob – "We need to cancel Sylvester Stallone." Sylvester Stallone – "So you have chosen death." pic.twitter.com/EPcMCxI36t — Justin Crasto Jr. (@JCrasto16) April 12, 2021

Today's cancel target is Sly Stallone. How long until he's removed from SUICIDE SQUAD? — Nathaniel Wright and History (@NateAndHist) April 12, 2021

Left woke mob think that Stallone gives a shit they will try to cancel him. https://t.co/kJDV3ivhP1 — Ignorant Freedom Lover (@markdj555) April 12, 2021

Is Sylvester Stallone going to care in the slightest that social media users want to cancel a career that dates back almost half a century because he’s joined a private membership club close to where he lives? It’s very doubtful.

The Rambo legend and the WWE Hall of Famer were born less than a month apart in 1946, but there’s hardly a longstanding public relationship between the two. Of course, these days all it takes is one gesture to send Twitter into a tizzy and this one reportedly cost him $200,000, which is a hefty amount to piss off the cancel culture subset.