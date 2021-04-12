Home / movies

The Internet’s Now Trying To Cancel Sylvester Stallone

He might not be returning for Creed III, but Sylvester Stallone has enough on his plate to keep him busy even if he’s sitting out the ninth installment in the Rocky franchise. Gritty superhero thriller Samaritan and James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad are both coming to theaters this summer, while his Director’s Cut of Rocky IV is finished and should be released before the end of the year.

In addition to that, there are any number of potential projects he can move onto including Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Demolition Man sequel he confirmed was in the works or even The Expendables 4, which Randy Couture has claimed could be shooting by the fall.

However, the action icon is now being targeted by cancel culture because he reportedly became a member of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. The 74 year-old splashed out on a Florida home towards the end of last year, and because this is the internet we’re talking about, he’s instantly exposed his true colors as racist, fascist ally and staunch supporter of the Home Alone 2 star, as you can see from the reactions below.

Is Sylvester Stallone going to care in the slightest that social media users want to cancel a career that dates back almost half a century because he’s joined a private membership club close to where he lives? It’s very doubtful.

The Rambo legend and the WWE Hall of Famer were born less than a month apart in 1946, but there’s hardly a longstanding public relationship between the two. Of course, these days all it takes is one gesture to send Twitter into a tizzy and this one reportedly cost him $200,000, which is a hefty amount to piss off the cancel culture subset.

