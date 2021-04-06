Randy Couture Says The Expendables 4 May Shoot This Fall

Randy Couture continues to be the only member of the core cast talking up the possibility of The Expendables 4 becoming a reality. It’s been seven years since we last saw the band of aging action heroes teaming up, but the UFC legend remains confident that cameras will be rolling before the end of the year.

Of course, we should point out that the last update we heard regarding the project also came from Couture, and that was thirteen months ago when he said the most recent draft of the script he’d read was great. Prior to that, the last real information we got on The Expendables 4 came in 2018 when that man Couture again said it would be filming that summer.

Sylvester Stallone has been awfully quiet on the matter, and not only is he the leading star, creator and writer of the series, but he’s also more than happy to reveal details on his upcoming projects through social media. The action icon has regularly been touting his Rocky IV Director’s Cut, upcoming superhero thriller Samaritan, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, a Rocky prequel series and more, but The Expendables hasn’t been mentioned in a long time.

Regardless, Couture revealed in a new interview that the last script he read had been torn up and started from scratch once again, but the 57 year-old is confident that Barney Ross and the gang will be back doing what they do best by next year at the latest.

“It sounds like we’re gonna get to do Expendables 4. They’ve been kicking it around for a couple of years now but I’ve just recently heard from my agent that they’re working on the script for Expendables 4 and they’re planning to schedule filming for Expendables 4 for this/next fall. So I haven’t seen the script yet. They had one a couple of years ago that they were talking about making Expendables 4 out of, and then it got away. You just never know, it’s such a weird business sometimes.”

One benefit of The Expendables being entirely predicated on old guys proving they’ve still got it is that the cast are hardly going to age out of their roles, with Terry Crews the youngest of the core ensemble at a sprightly 52 years of age, so they’d no doubt be happy to come back for more should it end up finally coming together.