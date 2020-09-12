The Internet’s Freaking Out After Chris Evans Accidentally Shares Nude Photo

MCU star Chris Evans is now trending on Twitter – as is Captain America – but not for the reasons you may think. No, the actor hasn’t announced a return to his iconic role, nor as he surprisingly reprised it for any sort of promo or skit. Rather, Evans is trending for something that he probably deeply regrets. And that’s sharing a nude photo accidentally. Or at least, we presume it was an accident.

It all began with an innocent game of Heads Up, which the actor was playing with his 5.7 million Instagram followers. But after “failing to trim a clip from a video he uploaded,” he accidentally revealed a gallery of very private photos, including a nude pic that was quite revealing. Apparently, it didn’t show the person’s face, but you can only assume it’s Evans in it. The actor was quick to delete it, of course, but not before tons of people took a screengrab and you don’t need to look very hard on social media to find it.

You also don’t need to look too hard to find countless reactions to Evans’ not so little mishap, and below, you’ll see just a sample of what folks are saying:

Chris Evans tripped omg I hope he’s ok :(( pic.twitter.com/g1iDvCk5BA — JΛMIΛ⁷ | JOON DAYYY 🎂 (@rmvhopee) September 12, 2020

How i'll be sleeping knowing chris evans has me guarded 🥰 pic.twitter.com/tZVXxpDWsq — .・ʰᵉʳᵉ ᶠᵒʳ ʲᵒⁿᵍᵈᵃᵉ//BLM//ACAB ・. (@siriuslyexo) September 12, 2020

Me before and after

That Chris Evans picture pic.twitter.com/ZzRP8eadcC — 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 🕊️ (@95FLICKER) September 12, 2020

Me after seeing why Chris Evans is trending 🤤🥰 pic.twitter.com/tKhN8SawCf — Hi, I'm Jo (@kiddo_54) September 12, 2020

when it’s time to eat the rich and i get chris evans pic.twitter.com/4dAMbfoDEm — permanently high (@BhadDhad) September 12, 2020

Twitter: Chris Evans trending

Me: oh man. Hope nothing happened to Chris.

Why Chris Evans is trending: pic.twitter.com/120DuHRxYy — ItsNotYou…its me 🗯 (@ActionJaxxon84) September 12, 2020

Me logging in on Twitter and Chris Evans's dick is the first thing to pop up on my timeline pic.twitter.com/DdkNg9F1eZ — Bellona, but chilling (@MaX_StAkAtAkA) September 12, 2020

chris evans’ publicist after logging onto twitter pic.twitter.com/8fZtCVijRQ — mk ♡ (@SCARLETSWlFT) September 12, 2020

Chris Evans assembling the Avengers to hunt down the person who leaked his nudes pic.twitter.com/u2tIi1m2TM — ℍ𝕒𝕤𝕤𝕒𝕟 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕞𝕞𝕠𝕦𝕥🎭 (@ChammoutHassan) September 12, 2020

the marvel cast watching chris evans’ instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/UpmFDXOzkb — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020

whole tl scrambling to get a hit tweet because of chris evans nudes pic.twitter.com/AIpyi8RSxx — mina⁷ (@taemidzy) September 12, 2020

“how’d you know i was chris evans?” pic.twitter.com/3aSzzkm6X0 — zaynᴴ (@Sunflower_adore) September 12, 2020

My response to the Chris Evans photo: pic.twitter.com/b1cM7F8zgu — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) September 12, 2020

While a lot of people are having a bit of fun at the actor’s expense, we can’t imagine the Avengers: Endgame star is laughing about this. It’s obviously a pretty embarrassing mistake for him to make and though it’ll no doubt blow over soon as these things often do, he’s got to be regretting keeping those photos on his phone.

That being said, when it comes to leaked pics/videos, it certainly could’ve been worse – as many celebrities can attest to – and even despite his mistake, it seems the internet still has a lot of love – perhaps even more now – for Chris Evans.