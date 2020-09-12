Home / movies

The Internet’s Freaking Out After Chris Evans Accidentally Shares Nude Photo

MCU star Chris Evans is now trending on Twitter – as is Captain America – but not for the reasons you may think. No, the actor hasn’t announced a return to his iconic role, nor as he surprisingly reprised it for any sort of promo or skit. Rather, Evans is trending for something that he probably deeply regrets. And that’s sharing a nude photo accidentally. Or at least, we presume it was an accident.

It all began with an innocent game of Heads Up, which the actor was playing with his 5.7 million Instagram followers. But after “failing to trim a clip from a video he uploaded,” he accidentally revealed a gallery of very private photos, including a nude pic that was quite revealing. Apparently, it didn’t show the person’s face, but you can only assume it’s Evans in it. The actor was quick to delete it, of course, but not before tons of people took a screengrab and you don’t need to look very hard on social media to find it.

You also don’t need to look too hard to find countless reactions to Evans’ not so little mishap, and below, you’ll see just a sample of what folks are saying:

While a lot of people are having a bit of fun at the actor’s expense, we can’t imagine the Avengers: Endgame star is laughing about this. It’s obviously a pretty embarrassing mistake for him to make and though it’ll no doubt blow over soon as these things often do, he’s got to be regretting keeping those photos on his phone.

That being said, when it comes to leaked pics/videos, it certainly could’ve been worse – as many celebrities can attest to – and even despite his mistake, it seems the internet still has a lot of love – perhaps even more now – for Chris Evans.

