Invasion Of The Body Snatchers Remake In Development

Get ready to get snatched again! A remake of the 1956 science fiction horror classic Invasion of the Body Snatchers is currently in the early stages of development and while little is known about this new reimagining of the bone-chilling tale, we’re certainly excited about it.

The original is often considered to be one of the greatest science fiction movies ever made and was preserved in the U.S. National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 1994 due to its significance. The flick has since been remade many times with rumors of yet another installation swirling for the past couple of years. Now, it seems that fans are finally going to be able to enjoy another adventure with the body snatchers on the big screen in the not-so-distant future.

The first movie’s storyline revolved around an alien invasion that begins in a fictional town in California. Extraterrestrial plant spores have fallen from space and have since grown into large seed pods which are capable of producing an exact replica of all humans. As these duplicates reach their full development, they pick up on the physical characteristics, memories, and personalities of each sleeping person placed near them and the only way to tell these identical clones apart is their lack of all human emotion. Slowly, a local doctor begins to uncover this silent invasion and attempts to stop it.

Casting details and a release date are still under wraps for the new remake, but fans have to hope that Blumhouse is involved in some capacity. The horror studio seemingly has a way to turn everything they touch into gold. Just look at the Halloween reboot.

For now, all our sources – the same ones who bought us previous scoops like Jonah Hill would be in The Batman and that Warner Bros. was making Black Mask gay in Birds of Prey – have told us is that the Invasion of the Body Snatchers remake is in active development. But once we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.