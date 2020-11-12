Iron Fist Reportedly Being Rebooted In A Martial Arts Blockbuster

When Netflix started canceling their roster of Marvel shows, there was uproar from both longtime comic book fans and subscribers who had been drawn into the shared small screen universe alike. Despite the backlash at pulling Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher from the platform, though, very few people shed a tear at the demise of Iron Fist.

Easily the weakest entry in the Defenders lineup, the series was hampered by the classic Netflix bloat that frequently sees the streaming service draw out stories that could be wrapped up in eight or ten episodes for much longer, and Finn Jones’ performance simply wasn’t good enough to anchor two seasons of television.

The story was muddled, the characters were all paper thin and even the fight sequences served to disappoint, which was a crushing blow for such a martial arts-orientated project as Iron Fist when the rest of the Marvel shows had received widespread praise for their impressive action choreography.

Of course, there’ve been plenty of rumors of an impending reboot for all of the Defenders now that the rights are slowly but surely reverting back to Marvel Studios, and tipster Mikey Sutton claims that Iron Fist could be getting the big screen treatment in a solo movie, depending on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ success.

According to the insider, if the pic does massive business and proves that there’s an appetite for martial arts films with a superhero twist, then Kevin Feige is planning on keeping that momentum going with Iron Fist and channeling the spirit of classic kung fu cinema in a blockbuster revolving around Danny Rand, presumably with an eye on having the two heroes either face off or team up in a future project somewhere further down the line.