Marvel May Reboot Iron Fist In A Future Shang-Chi Movie

Out of the Marvel TV shows that were abruptly cancelled on Netflix, the general consensus is that Iron Fist was the weakest. Daredevil, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Jessica Jones and The Defenders all had their fair share of highlights despite being hugely inconsistent across the board, but the adventures of Danny Rand just never seemed to click with audiences.

It didn’t help that Finn Jones wasn’t particularly engaging or charismatic as the title character, or that the fight scenes were incredibly disappointing for one of Marvel’s most famous hand-to-hand combatants, but with the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a path of rapid expansion both on the big screen and on TV, it seems as if no recognizable superheroes are going to be left by the wayside.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who revealed Marvel was bringing Black Knight into the MCU and that the real Mandarin will show up in Shang-Chi – have told us that Marvel Studios are interested in rebooting Iron Fist on the big screen, and could introduce a new actor under the mask as part of a future Shang-Chi movie. Dustin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently gearing up to shoot in Australia early next year, and given Kevin Feige’s reputation for planning entire franchises years in advance, it would make complete sense for Iron Fist to be reintroduced as part of another martial arts-based series.

The two have a long history in comic books as both friends and adversaries as well, so there’s plenty of material there should Iron Fist be added to the Shang-Chi franchise in the future. The similar backstories and fighting styles would also make them a perfect pairing on the big screen, as well as allowing Danny Rand the chance to be spun off into other MCU movies or even Disney Plus shows. As such, it’ll be interesting to see if Legend of the Ten Rings manages to sneak in a reference to either Rand Industries or K’un-Lun when the movie hits theaters in February 2021.