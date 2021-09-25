Iron Man Villains Reportedly Returning For Armor Wars

As you’d expect from a project that revolves around Stark Industries technology falling into the wrong hands, which forces his best friend into action to reclaim it and save the day, the shadow of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man is going to touch every corner of Disney Plus series Armor Wars.

Don Cheadle recently confirmed that shooting on the Marvel Cinematic Universe show isn’t going to start until next year, which means that there’s plenty of time and even more opportunity for the rumor mill to continue throwing all sorts of hypothetical characters, cameos and plot details into the mix.

Armor War Fan Posters Imagine Jon Bernthal's Punisher Suiting Up In The MCU 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Insider Daniel Richtman is the latest to weigh in, offering that several familiar foes from the Iron Man trilogy could make their presence felt in Armor Wars. That’s about the extent of the information made available, though, so it’s a little flimsy. That being said; there’s absolutely no reason why it wouldn’t become a reality.

Obadiah Stane may be dead, but his son Zeke has been touted for his MCU debut in Armor Wars, while Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brought back Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery, and Sam Rockwell’s Justin Hammer is a name to have come up more than once. The only real issue is that focusing too heavily on the Tony Stark legacy would shift the spotlight away from Rhodey, so we shouldn’t expect the action-packed adventure to be a trip down Iron Man memory lane when there’s a standalone story to be told first and foremost.