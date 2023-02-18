‘Ironheart’ star reveals the MCU advice he received from Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is the epitome of a class act.

Recently during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ironheart star Alden Ehrenreich opened up about the advice he received from Downey when taking on the new role of Zeke Stane and what to expect from a Marvel project.

While promoting his latest film Cocaine Bear, set to hit theaters soon, Ehrenreich shared details regarding the FaceTime conversation the two men had. He told the publication that Downey’s suggestions consisted of balancing the “commercial project alongside the artistic ones.” Ehrenreich said:

“Well, it wasn’t so much advice. He was talking about ‘microdosing’ commercial projects alongside artistic ones, and then right before I said yes to it, I just FaceTimed him and was like, ‘Is there something that I need to know before I sign on to this?’ I was like, ‘Is he going to say, “Don’t do it?” I think they asked Harrison Ford before [Solo] what he would say to the next Han Solo, and he said, ‘Don’t do it.’ But Downey didn’t say that.”

Later in the discussion, Ehrenreich revealed that he also introduced the lead star of Ironheart, Dominique Thorne, to Downey. The 33-year-old expressed how “generous” and “encouraging” the actor was to Thorne after they got a chance to get in contact with each other.

“I sort of had the honor of introducing [Downey Jr. and Thorne]. They didn’t know each other and hadn’t talked yet, so I put them in contact with each other. He is so unfuckingbelievably generous and sweet and giving with his time, and he was so happy to talk to her and encourage her. So that was really nice.”

It is honestly no surprise that Ehrenreich would reach out to RDJ for guidance. The 57-year-old has been part of the Marvel franchise since 2008, playing the beloved character Tony Stark/Iron Man, and appeared in some 10 projects which includes the brief cameo in The Incredible Hulk.

As previously reported by We Got This Covered, Downey’s portrayal of Stark in nine films and the added cameo is monumental because it crowns the star as the Marvel character with the most screen time. Downey’s final performance as Stark occurred in 2019’s Avenger’s Endgame, where his character tragically passes away after sacrificing himself to save the world from Thanos.

Although it is unknown if Downey will return to Marvel, but it is good to hear that he’s encouraging the incoming group of people like Ehrenreich and Throne.