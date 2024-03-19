Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson going to be the next James Bond?

If there is one certainty in this life, it is that the James Bond franchise will keep on churning. When one 007 retires, it is only a matter of time before the next picks up his Walther PPK.

After premiering his version in the 2006 film, Casino Royale, Daniel Craig has officially gone on his last mission. His final movie was in the 2021 venture, No Time to Die, where Bond seems to have made the ultimate sacrifice to save his family. No one thought this would be the end of the franchise, so, of course, many names are being tossed around for who will pick up the mantle next. For a time, The Witcher star Henry Cavill seemed like an obvious choice to portray the suave secret agent. But with his adventures in Guy Ritchie films and his rumored Warhammer 40K project, Bond creatives may be looking in another direction.

Who is going to be the next James Bond?

The newest addition to the rumor mill has been a consideration for Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Though unsubstantiated, some outlets have reported that he has been offered the role as the next 007.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is rumored to have been offered the role of James Bond.



Sometimes, rumors happen to be true. Vanessa Kirby had been a fan favorite for the new iteration of Sue Storm before casting for Fantastic Four became official. Taylor-Johnson could very well be in the running for this particular role. However, his selection may be a divisive one.

The actor has an eclectic filmography, to say at the very least. Though he has appeared in proper period films such as Anna Karenina, he is also known for his many comic book movies, including his breakout in Kick-Ass. That isn’t to say that actors can’t have range, but Taylor-Johnson seems to excel in these humorous roles. He demonstrated his wit as the sadly short-lived Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron and applied similar comedy stylings in the action-packed film, Bullet Train. Fans at large are also waiting to see how his upcoming Sony picture, Kraven the Hunter pans out. Historically Sony has not done spectacularly with Spider-Man villains who never encounter Spider-Man.

But if there is one thing to be said for the actor, he knows how to do action sequences. Kraven the Hunter is a physically demanding role that requires a lot of stunt work. Similarly, Bullet Train features Taylor-Johnson in a spy-adjacent role as Tangerine, an assassin coming after a coveted briefcase. The question is less if he is capable of bringing Bond to the big screen and more if he decides to.

Early reports indicate that the actor has only been offered the role. There is no telling if he will accept it or if the search is ongoing. Taylor-Johnson is only one name among many English actors who could wield the iconic pistol.