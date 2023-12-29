The film touches on some intriguing topics, but is it available to watch in the comfort of your own home yet?

American Fiction looks set to be a sleeper hit this festive period, with the newly released film already outperforming expectations at the box office.

The comedy-drama, based on Erasure by Percival Everett, follows a middling literary fiction writer who is tired of the fact that black literature tends to fall into poverty porn and reinforce racist stereotypes (many believe that Push by Saphire was partly responsible for inspiring Everett to write Erasure).

To prove this is the case, he writes an incredibly offensive and poorly constructed novel that uses a particularly ghettoized form of ebonics and plays into every negative assumption white culture has about African Americans, only to find that it takes the incredibly white, incredibly privileged literature establishment by storm, leading to all sorts of prestigious awards nominations and shoutouts from so-called liberal establishments.

The book, and now the film, points out some flaws in the creative industries which have only become worse since Everett wrote it way back in 2001, and is well worth watching for that reason alone. It helps that the movie also has some brilliant names in its cast list, including Issa Rae and Sterling K. Brown, alongside leading man Jeffery Wright, who has put in an inspired performance. If you are a person of color in the literary industry, a lot of the action will undoubtedly hit close to home.

If you’re a fan of Everett’s source material, or have heard about the movie and think it’s something that will appeal to you, then you might be wondering: is American Fiction streaming? And, if not, where can you watch it? Read on to find out more!

Is American Fiction streaming?

Image via Claire Folger © 2023 Orion Releasing LLC

Currently, American Fiction is not streaming. The movie is only available to see in theaters, but it has quite a wide release and is doing well in terms of box office receipts, so it looks unlikely that the studio will put it onto streaming services any time soon.

The film was produced by Amazon MGM, who in the past have put their movies on Prime Video within a couple of weeks to a month of the original release date. So, if you’re a subscriber you can add the film to your Prime watchlist in order to have it available as soon as it does land on the service.

For now, though, you’ll have to go for the full cinema experience if you’re looking to watch American Fiction. And, if you have Prime, you can check out their back catalogue of excellent festive films.