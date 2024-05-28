Is ‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd really set to appear in the next ‘Jurassic Park’ movie?

News items about the seventh Jurassic World movie has been few and far between. Thankfully, the casting rumors have been frequent enough to keep fans entertained. Now, the latest rumor to come out about the Jurassic Park production is that Baby Reindeer’s Richard Gadd will be starring in it.

Recommended Videos

Will Richard Gadd be in the next Jurassic Park?

Richard Gadd and Tobin Bell are rumored to star in the next ‘JURASSIC WORLD’ movie.



(Source: https://t.co/hUAyz1ZvmV) pic.twitter.com/BMBdgSrBj1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 26, 2024

The rumor mill for the yet-to-be-named Jurassic World sequel has been working overtime with alleged new cast members for the movie. Previous rumored cast members have included Tobin Bell, Dev Patel, and Coleman Domingo. The latest rumored cast member is Richard Gadd, who created and starred in Netflix’s latest hit series Baby Reindeer. While the rumors about Gadd’s inclusion in the cast of Jurassic World 4 seem to have come from some reputable sources, there has been no official announcement of his involvement. For now, it seems that it is just a rumor.

Other confirmed and rumored cast members for Jurassic World 4

Scarlet Johansson has reportedly been offered the lead role in the new ‘JURASSIC WORLD’ movie.



(Source: https://t.co/mCMjCl0Qgz) pic.twitter.com/HT9uu7h18G — ScreenSpot 🎥 (@screenspot) March 14, 2024

While writer David Koepp will be returning to the franchise, other cast and crew members haven’t been so certain. The next Jurassic World movie will have a new director in Gareth Edwards, best known for directing the likes of Godzilla and Rogue One. Previous stars of the franchise such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jeff Goldblum are not expected to reprise their roles.

Instead, some exciting names have been revealed to be starring in this next project. Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson, as well as Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey have been confirmed as the leads for Jurassic World 4. Other confirmed cast members include Manuel Garcia-Ruflo of Lincoln Lawyer, and Rupert Friend who starred alongside Johansson in Asteroid City. So while the original cast is gone, we’re definitely in good hands.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more