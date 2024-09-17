Image Credit: Disney
Is Batman really getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

It would be long overdue, that's for sure.
Taylor Mansfield
Published: Sep 17, 2024 01:04 pm

The debate over which iconic superhero is the greatest of them all is a time-honored tradition amongst both DC and Marvel fanatics. Flash forward to now, and it’s clear that Hollywood, at least, has made the decision for us all.

Now, would society truly be as wildly adventurous and entertaining without the likes of Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man and their respective lores? I think not, and I’m certainly not alone when it comes to that fact. That being said, a particular focus had shifted towards the Caped Crusader and his ever-growing impact on both the superhero landscape and the realm of entertainment media as a whole.

Given Batman’s solid legacy as one of the best superheroes ever to exist and his consistent dominance in an array of films, television shows, and other forms of media, a Bat-star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is surely to be expected — but is it actually happening?

So, is Batman really getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

While it might seem too good to be true, yes, the crime-fighting vigilante actually will be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, officially marking him as the first fictional superhero to receive this honor.

From the unpredictable streets of Gotham to Hollywood Boulevard, Batman is officially set to claim his star and the ceremony as a whole on Sept. 26. At the time of this writing, no guests have been publicly confirmed, although superhero fans are already crossing their fingers and hoping that several actors who have donned the cape and cowl will make an appearance — ranging from Michael Keaton and George Clooney, to Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson — maybe even Ben Affleck.

Awarding a spot on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame to a fictional character might come as a huge surprise to some, but the fact of the matter is that a large collection of fictional characters have received a star in the past — including Shrek, Snow White, Godzilla, and even Big Bird. So, why not Bruce Wayne? Why not the arch enemy of the Joker? 

Of course, a portion of superhero stans have made the argument that Superman and Spider-Man also deserve a rightful spot on the Walk of Fame, but unfortunately, they’ll simply have to step to the side for the time being and wait for their moment in the spotlight. For now, the glory belongs to the Dark Knight.

