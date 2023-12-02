Where was ‘Candy Cane Lane’ filmed? Is Eddie Murphy’s first Christmas movie based on a real place, explained

Even though Eddie Murphy is no longer the surefire box office winner he once was, everything he does still manages to trigger the same heights of hype. So, it is no wonder that his first Xmas film, Candy Cane Lane, particularly the queries investigating the location authenticity of the said lane

Available on Amazon Prime Video post its debut on the streamer on Dec. 1, 2023, Candy Cane Lane is getting the spotlight despite failing to be the critics’ favorite. The film sees Muprhy as a desperate family man without a job who goes from striving to win a local contest of whose house looks the most festive to thwarting the nefarious schemes of an evil elf threatening to wreak havoc on everyone and everything he holds dear.

Of course, the unfolding drama is not real, but what about the street where the main action takes place – how real is it?

Is “Candy Cane Lane” real and was its cinematic namesake filmed there?

Yep and yep!

Those who went giddy at the sight of the lit up, decorated residences cropping up in the film and couldn’t help yearning to live in such a lively society this Christmas will be happy to know that not only is Candy Cane Lane inspired by a real street with its tradition of extravagant light shows since 1949, but it was also filmed at the exact location i.e., El Segundo in Los Angeles County in the U.S.

Now, for the remaining days of the year, this particular street in El Segundo is known as East Acacia Avenue. But come every holiday season it gets temporarily renamed as “Candy Cane Lane.” Complete with a Yelp page of their own, the neighborhood is known for its decorated house twinkling with the most creative Christmas light designs. Families have been observing the unique tradition for decades, with the younger generation picking up after its elders to continue the beautiful practice and the whole street coming together to decorate each others’ houses.

Finding this magical location — sans the evil elves, of course — was not a stroke of luck, but was discovered thanks to the film’s screenwriter Kelly Younger’s childhood that was spent seeing his father bring their house, as well as the homes of their neighbors, to life with his craftsmanship.

As reported by LAist, every year, starting from Dec. 9, the neighborhood witnesses the arrival of thousands who visit the street to experience its exceptional holiday light decor. And now, with Murphy getting the street a fresh batch of fame with Candy Cane Lane, its residents are expecting to get more visitors, and like every year, they are ready to be the best host ever.