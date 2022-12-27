Is ‘Glass Onion’ better than ‘Knives Out?’ The fans have spoken, and a clear winner has been crowned

In 2019, Netflix’s whodunit hit Knives Out blew critics and audiences away with its fresh spin on a classic genre. Now, its sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is doing the same. Due to the immense popularity and critical acclaim of the first film, audiences are naturally drawing comparisons between it and its sequel, and as such are pointing at which of the two they believe is the better of the pair.

Once again tasked with finding the culprit behind a mysterious murder, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to a remote island where he and several others have been invited to partake in a murder mystery game orchestrated by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton). When someone on the island is suddenly killed, the backstories of these so-called friends are peeled back one by one until we discover that things aren’t as they seem, and iron-clad alliances not only put these friends’ lives at risk but the entire world.

The movie, which was once again written and directed by Rian Johnson, saw a limited theatrical release in November where it scored both critical and audience acclaim. That being said, it was pulled from theaters shortly thereafter and released on the streaming platform this past weekend to all of its subscribers.

Both Knives Out and Glass Onion have faired exceedingly well among critics and fans, but according to the response from audiences, there is a clear winner between the two.

Glass Onion was more flashy and entertaining.. but I enjoyed the dynamic on Knives Out a bit more — Austin (@realUnnameable) December 27, 2022

One Twitter user had complaints over the sequel’s political nature, which indeed is backdropped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the characters in this installment drastically differed from that of the first film, sporting “caricatures of e-celebs,” according to this Twitter user, referring to people who have become famous over the internet.

Knives Out was less overtly and politically biased. The characters were also fun to dislike due to how grounded they felt. Glass Onion’s characters were caricatures of e-celeb culture that I have zero care for. — Average nobody (@MrKisukes) December 27, 2022

For others, the only real complaint was that Glass Onion was missing the main element that made Knives Out so great: Ana De Armas.

Knives Out simply because of Ana De Armas — Anarkii (@Anarkii_) December 27, 2022

Aside from characters and politics, one Twitter user believed Knives Out simply told a better story, one in which Benoit Blanc investigates the murder of a wealthy family’s patriarch, mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), his dysfunctional family, and his medical nurse, Marta Cabrera (Ana De Armas).

Knives out told a better story — Sharkey aka Subz007 (@Sharkey73797528) December 27, 2022

One Twitter user accused Glass Onion of being predictable, and while it’s true the film’s murder element is a bit predictable, it leans into that in such a way that makes it feel both humorous and fresh, so much so that its predictability becomes a sort of sleight of hand.

Knives out no question. Glass Onion was mid. Fun in the heat of the moment. But the film is a mess. And the mystery is pretty lazy. They do a bunch of false clues for the longest time only to dump the real ones at you half way trough. And then it becomes so damn predictable. — Andreas Vassvik (@RealCyberkitten) December 27, 2022

Nevertheless, Glass Onion can hardly be described as a miss or a flop, as one Twitter user gave it just one number less than the original movie in their score out of ten.

Knives out definitely better, strong 8/10 against a 7/10 — Matteus🇩🇪 (@Cantonaz_) December 27, 2022

Both films received a certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes with the first landing a whopping 97 percent critic score and the second a 93 percent. Glass Onion’s audience score is just one percent higher than Knives out with 93 percent to Knives Out’s 92 percent.

I think they are equally as good because they both kept me guessing & each have a great Cast! These Movies you can watch again & still find them interesting! Plus I 🫶🏽 #DanielCraig 😚 #GlassOnion — Precious Muir (@PreciousMuir) December 27, 2022

At the end of the day, both Knives Out and its sequel have succeeded in reviving the whodunit genre to such an extent that it has birthed an entirely new franchise that has no intention of stopping with Glass Onion.

To decide for yourself whether Knives Out or Glass Onion is a better murder mystery movie, Glass Onion is currently available to stream on Netflix, and Knives Out can be rented on Amazon Prime.