The latest additions to the Harry Potter franchise are the ones in the Fantastic Beasts series, the latest of which will be hitting screens in April. The film series, based on a slim volume of the same name written by J.K. Rowling, introduced a ton of new characters to the series along with cameos from characters we’d already seen or heard about in the previous Potter films.

Fantastic Beasts’ main character is Newt Scamander, a unique individual who acts as the lead of the series but who is very different from Harry Potter. Despite this, fans have been wondering: might the two wizards be related?

As there are still more films to come in the series, there’s always the possibility of a big future reveal in this vein. For now, here’s what we know about the characters’ connection to each other.

Is Harry Potter related to Newt Scamander?

As far as we know from the first two films in the Fantastic Beasts series ⏤ as well as all other releases in the Harry Potter franchise ⏤ New Scamander and Harry Potter are not related. That doesn’t mean that Newt isn’t related to anybody from the original Harry Potter series. In fact, he is related to another student at Hogwarts from Harry’s time.

Newt is the grandfather-in-law of Luna Lovegood. While the series may have teased that Luna would end up marrying Neville Longbottom, the truth is she winds up married to none other than Rolf Scamander, the grandson of Newt. We never see Rolf in the original book series or films, so many fans might not even be aware of his existence.

Unless something drastic is revealed in coming Fantastic Beasts attractions, there is no direct connection between Harry Potter and Newt Scamander. That said, nothing’s impossible in Rowling’s magical world ⏤ which, as the Beast films continue to show us, we’ve only just scratched the surface of.