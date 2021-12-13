Watch: The magic returns in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ trailer

It’s been a long while since we’ve had the Wizarding World on our screens. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald released way back in fall 2018, and the third film in the Harry Potter prequel saga has been delayed numerous times since then due to both creative rejigs and the pandemic. But the dry spell is finally coming to an end this spring with Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Following the teaser that dropped last Friday, Warner Bros. has now shared the full trailer for Secrets, which reveals our first look at the return of Eddie Redmayne’s shy magizoologist Newt Scamander as he’s sent on another mission by Jude Law’s young Albus Dumbledore to defeat the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen, replacing Johnny Depp), who is amassing followers as he bids for world domination.

Set in the 1930s, exploring how the Wizarding World ended up involved in World War Two, Fantastic Beasts 3 is set to introduce the magical communities of Bhutan, Germany, Brazil, and China, after the first two films visited New York and Paris. As the title makes clear, the Dumbledore family will prove key to this film, following the last movie’s revelation that Ezra Miller’s Credence Barebone is actually Aurelius Dumbledore, a relative of Albus’.

Speaking of whom, Law’s Hogwarts professor promises to get a bigger chunk of the action this time around, though the Unbreakable Vow he made with Grindelwald in their passion-filled younger days still keeps him from facing the villain himself. Law’s portrayal of the fan-favorite character was one of the few widely praised aspects of Crimes, but hopefully this one will go down a lot better with critics and audiences alike.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set for release on April 15 in the US.