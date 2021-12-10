In a completely shocking development that nobody possibly could have seen coming, both Mads Mikkelsen and Johnny Depp currently find themselves trending after the first footage from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was released online.

The full-length trailer for the third installment in the Wizarding World prequel series lands on Monday, and you can bet this particular debate is far from over. Depp’s supporters have continued to back him to the hilt, and even though Mads Mikkelsen has built his Hollywood career on being an excellent villain, he still faced plenty of backlash after being drafted in as the new Grindelwald.

As you can see from the reactions below, Fantastic Beasts supporters are throwing their weight behind both actors in equal measure, even if Depp’s dismissal still stings for many.

I still Miss Johnny deep, but still eager to see how mike will portray grindelwald. — Arjun Loveable (@ArjunLoveablee) December 10, 2021

Not charismatic at all. Johnny Depp is my Grindelwald. https://t.co/1yiT130E3e — Dee 🏴‍☠️☠️ (@deenalovemuse) December 10, 2021

Much better casting choice than Johnny Depp. Never liked Depp playing Grindelwald. https://t.co/LEyKVRrM3c — Matthew Espinosa (@MattSE0486) December 10, 2021

Mads looking cool af as Grindelwald. — Daredevil (@DonEsQue) December 10, 2021

The one and only Grindelwald

No one should dare stand where he stood.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp #FantasticBeasts #SecretsofDumbledore pic.twitter.com/GhokNoVTcw — Champ Christof (@champchristof) December 10, 2021

How is Grindelwald supposed to look .i thought you would all complain if he had Johnny's exact look. So I'm fine with him looking like this — Sophie Cooper (@LeskeSophie) December 10, 2021

At least they recast Grindelwald with the right person — The OcCULTure Critic He/Him🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@OcCULTureCritic) December 10, 2021

also grindelwald looks absolutely ridiculous like did they even try?? — anne (@uneasywolf) December 10, 2021

Nobody’s going to deny that if you need a charismatic, charming, and altogether sinisterly charismatic bad guy, you can’t do much better than Mikkelsen. However, the fact he isn’t Johnny Depp will always be a bone of contention, one that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will need to overcome.

Interest in the franchise is already beginning to wane, so we’ll be very intrigued to see if the trailer manages to assuage any doubts that folks may have over whether or not we even need five of these films.