Watch: ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ trailer tease

Even though we’re talking about one of the most beloved and lucrative franchises of the modern era, it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that Wizarding World fans aren’t particularly enthused about Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore for a number of reasons.

Predecessor The Crimes of Grindelwald was the lowest-grossing and worst-reviewed entry in the entire series, and since then the sequel has come under increasing fire, whether it be the continued backlash against creator and screenwriter J.K. Rowling or the decision to kick out Johnny Depp and have Mads Mikkelsen replace him as the main villain.

The Secrets of Dumbledore is coming to theaters in April 2022 whether you like it or not, and Warner Bros. has revealed a new promo confirming that the trailer arrives on Monday, even if the majority of the footage is spent reminiscing about movies people actually like.

There’s a snippet of Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald in there, but for the most part it’s leaning heavily into the Harry Potter love that continues unabated, something the prequels haven’t experienced as of yet. There’s still three more of them to go, though, but Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore could prove to be the make-or-break moment that definitively answers whether the fantasy blockbusters are going to sink or swim.