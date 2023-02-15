Is Iron Lad in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the first major Marvel release for 2023, giving the world the first look at the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Setting up what is being called the Multiverse Saga, Quantumania does a lot of heavy lifting to introduce Kang the Conqueror.

In the comics, Kang has a ridiculous amount of variants scattered all across different parts of history as he seeks to be history’s greatest monster. Or be history’s greatest leader, if you’re so inclined to view a dictator as such. Not all Kang variants are as downright evil as the main one in the comics, with him having a heroic version who goes by Iron Lad.

Image via Marvel Studios

Does Iron Lad appear in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’?

During the first post-credits sequence of Ant-Man 3, the council of the Kang dynasty meet to discuss their plans of world domination. Among the trio is what appears to be an older version of Iron Lad, also known as Nathaniel Richards – a very distant descendant of Reed Richards of Fantastic Four fame.

Unlike the heroic, adolescent version who forms the Young Avengers, this version seems to be more than ok with allying himself with a series of multiversal conquerors. Self-love really must be an important thing in the Kang dynasty. With the infinite amount of variants possible within the multiverse, we could be set for a lot more like this.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in cinemas from Feb. 17 onwards, and you can read We Got This Covered’s review here.