Is Jason Momoa joining Marvel? Here are 5 characters he could play

A fascinating rumor began to spread last year that Jason Momoa will no longer play Aquaman in the DCU and has been recast as Lobo. Since then, there has been gossip that the actor is in talks with Marvel Studios for a potential role in the MCU. While nothing has been confirmed, it would be interesting to see an actor jump ship.

With the MCU filled with a variety of characters and new ones every time a film or series is released, it may seem Marvel is running out of roles fit for a King of Atlantis. However, there are still plenty of unknown or unannounced heroes or villains that Momoa could play. It’s up to Kevin Feige and the rest of the MCU team to determine which role is perfect for the actor. Here are some that Marvel Studios could consider if Momoa does enter the MCU.

5. Mephisto

Let’s be real—anyone, including your grandpa, could be cast as Mephisto. This MCU villain was constantly theorized by fans since WandaVision was first released on Disney Plus. This devilish villain is bound to appear sometime soon and could be the next major threat once The Multiverse Saga comes to an end. If that’s the case, this is the perfect opportunity to make use of a well-known actor to play the next big bad.

4. Ghost Rider

If Marvel Studios is planning to bring back some of its classic characters from the pre-MCU era, then Ghost Rider is also a possible contender. This character was first portrayed by Nicolas Cage in 2007 and 2012. He later appeared in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D TV series, played by Gabriel Luna. Since the show was no longer made canon in the MCU, one could only hope that there is a possible chance that Ghost Rider could return once more.

3. The Thing

If Marvel Studios wants to take advantage of this A-list actor, they better include him in the MCU quickly. Perhaps Ben Grimm (aka The Thing) could be the perfect role for him.

First of all, no one has been cast to play any Fantastic Four characters in the MCU, and the film is scheduled to be released in 2025. There has only been speculation surrounding who would play Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm, but there’s been no word for the other members of the Fantastic Four team. This superhero lineup may be the best opportunity Marvel may have to make use of Momoa. They shouldn’t waste the opportunity.

2. Mole Man

The Fantastic Four MCU adaptation was confirmed last year, yet we still don’t know who’s going to be in it. While the newest version won’t be an origin story (because why see the same movie for the third time?), it is possible to fast-forward to some of the team’s other notorious villains. One antagonist in mind is Mole Man, a re-occurring villain in the Fantastic Four comics and was the opening adversary when Marvel Comics started publishing its superhero stories.

If Marvel Studios really does want to do the Fantastic Four justice without reusing the same story, it should consider looking through the groups’ original origin in the comics and have them face its first villain. The best part? He doesn’t have to debut in Fantastic Four. He could be teased in Daredevil: Born Again since the blind superhero lawyer faced this Marvel villain in New York City.

1. Beast

It’s currently unknown when the X-Men would be formally introduced in the MCU due to behind-the-scenes agreements. Yet, the MCU is now preparing for the team’s official appearance through the introduction of “mutants.” If the X-Men does come to fruition, Momoa would be perfect for the role. Not only will he be a member of one of the most iconic teams in Marvel’s history, it would give writers some time to make his character different compared to other iterations.

Momoa has showcased his incredible talent during his time playing Aquaman in various DC projects. Having him join the MCU would be heavily advantageous for Marvel Studios. If he does sign on to take part in Marvel’s ever-growing cinematic story, Fegie shouldn’t waste amazing talent in one-off roles. Give him something that would make him a part of something greater.