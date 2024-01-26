Is Jenna Ortega movie ‘Miller’s Girl’ based on a true story?

From perfectly shining as the titular figure in Netflix’s Wednesday to proclaiming her status as a modern-day scream queen, it’s apparent now there’s not much that Jenna Ortega can’t do. And with the young actress headlining a new pulse-pounding thriller, it’s obvious her acting prowess is seemingly limitless in terms of range.

Recommended Videos

We’re speaking about Miller’s Girl, of course, which is a fresh-faced thriller film reviving the once-oversaturated concept of a student and teacher embarking on a bizarre romance. The modern-day version of the concept proves to be no different, as to be expected, with Ortega portraying the younger student with Sherlock’s Martin Freeman playing the older professor. From there, a whirlwind of tension, oddity, and chaos ensues as the cracks dynamic within their dynamic begin to crumble.

As face-melting as the narrative undoubtedly is, it’s unfortunately not an uncommon real-life occurrence that has been documented in true cases in the past. That being said, it’s not hard to understand why film buffs are now wondering whether or not the movie is based on true events.

So, is Miller’s Girl based on a true story?

At the current time of this writing, no, it’s not believed that the upcoming thriller feature is based on a true story — but cases of teachers being sexually involved with students is certainly not unheard of in real-life situations. Instead, the movie is based on a screenplay written by Jade Halley Bartlett, who just so happens to serve as the movie’s director, too.

For some background, a plethora of other classic movies have also featured the teacher-student relationship trope in the past — including A Teacher (2013), Notes on a Scandal (2006), and a collection of lesser-known independent films. So while the movie in itself might be depicted as an art of fiction and purely showcased for entertainment purposes while not being based on an actual story, the concept is undoubtedly a real-life problem that continues to happen.