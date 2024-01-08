A plethora of up-and-coming young talents have blown in like a fresh breeze throughout Hollywood and set the cinematic realm ablaze, and there’s certainly no denying that Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is currently the embodiment of that feat. As popular as a growing star can possibly get, it looks as though the wheels on this train won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

Given Ortega’s ever-rising popularity, it’s certainly no surprise to comprehend why fans and supporters by the thousands are interested to know more about the California-born actress. With roles in pulse-pounding franchises such as Scream to her larger-than-life performance in Netflix’s Wednesday, all eyes are seemingly on Ortega as her massive career continues to blossom.

In the past, of course, we’ve covered topics such as her definite height and her future with Scream 7, although it appears as though folks are completely invested in Ortega’s youth and her stardom as a young talent.

So, how old is Jenna Ortega?

Image via Spyglass Media/Paramount Pictures

At the time of this writing, the Scream VI star is currently 21-years-old, having just celebrated her 21st birthday back in September of last year. Ortega’s age might actually come as a huge surprise to some of her supporters, seeing as her groundbreaking performances and stellar acting would allow any person to believe that she’s much older. That’s not to say that wisdom and talent are only possible in older people, but to see such fantastic talent at only 21 is certainly something to celebrate.

So if folks were shocked to learn her height, then her followers might be as equally surprised to learn that she’s in her early ‘20s, and just getting started in the prime of her career.