It’s been nearly a decade since Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir was released. Since then, it has introduced children to a new set of superheroes, with powers based on Asian influences, and characters with different backgrounds. With its fifth season about to come to a close, ending the main story arc, it’s no surprise that there is now a movie on the way.

Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie premiered in France on July 5, and it features the two titular heroes once again. The film is said to be slightly different from how the TV show presents itself, as it will also be a musical. But is the movie part of the the long-running TV series’ canon?

Is Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie canon?

Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie was first announced in 2018 during Comikon Instanbul and was originally supposed to be released in 2021, but was pushed to 2023. The film features the same English cast members from the TV show, starring Christina Vee as Marinette Dupain-Cheng and Bryce Papenbrook as Adrian Agrest.

As for the film’s canonicity, it’s both a yes and a no. According to the Brazilian newspaper, Folha De S.Paulo, Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie producer, Jeremy Zag, said the film will be considered adjacent to canon, with the plot being a “mix” between the show’s origins and the end of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir season five. So in a way, it follows the show’s original story, but at the same time, there are changes between the film and the TV show.

Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie will be released on Netflix on July 28.