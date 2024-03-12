Is ‘Little Nicky 2’ happening, and does it have a release date?

Long before acclaimed actor Adam Sandler sported a jaw-dropping four-movie deal with Netflix and excited an entire generation of streaming subscribers, the fan-favorite performer built a credible resume chock-full of memorable projects — including comedy extravaganza Little Nicky.

Released all the way back in 2000, the Sandler vehicle featured the 57-year-old actor in the lead role as Nicky — the youngest and kindest son of Satan. So when Nicky’s two older brothers set out to Earth to cause absolute havoc and turn modern-day New York City into “Hell,” Nicky must follow them and attempt to bring them back to Hell before their father dies. And with a premise as gut-busting and unforgettable as this, it hardly comes as a surprise that folks have long championed for Sandler to create a sequel.

Other than a select few movies from Sandler’s repertoire, sequels usually don’t happen, but in showbiz — it’s generally best to never say never.

So, is Little Nicky 2 actually happening?

As of right now, there is no concrete information that Little Nicky 2 is happening, but that certainly hasn’t stopped Sandler supporters and film buffs from hoping that a sequel will happen somewhere down the pipeline. Considering the movie’s ending, however, one wouldn’t assume that there’s much story left to explore. Then again, Hollywood is typically in favor of recycling ideas and creating sequels, so perhaps a follow-up film isn’t out of the question.

In fact, Sandler even expressed interest in creating an unknown sequel back in 2011, although the Little Nicky title wasn’t mentioned. But considering nothing has been confirmed yet, a potential sequel does not have an official release date at this time. For now, it’s best to sit back and await to see if Little Nicky 2 is ever brought to fruition.