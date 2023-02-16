Is Loki in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanutmania.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe rejoice as Kang the Conqueror has finally arrived with the release of Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie is the third film in the Ant-Man series and sees our heroes transported to the Quantum Realm, where they are hunted down by Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), and M.O.D.O.K (Corey Stoll). You can read our review of the movie here.

As an MCU project, it wouldn’t be the first time characters from other movies or television shows appeared in the film, we even came up with a list of some who could have appeared in the movie. Because the last time we saw Jonathan Majors in the MCU was when he appeared as He Who Remains in the Disney Plus series Loki, it seemed like a safe bet that the Norse God of Mischief would make an appearance in the film. Let’s take a look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and tell you if Loki Laufeyson shows up.

Does Loki make an appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

If you were hoping that Loki would show up at the Time Variance Authority in the Quantum Realm, you will be disappointed. Instead, Loki does appear in the movie, but he seems to be on Earth. At the very end of the film, in the last post-credits scene, Kang appears as another variant of himself, Victor Timely. He is giving a talk and while he is, Mobius and Loki appear, confirming that this is the Kang that managed to escape from the Quantum Realm when Hope and Scott pushed him into his multiverse engine.

So, it seems like the post-credits scene set up season two of Loki, which is scheduled to release on Disney Plus in 2023. We don’t know how he ventured into the past, considering that we last saw him in the TVA, which was now ruled by Kang. Perhaps Mobius opened up a Timedoor from his timeline to rescue Loki, and the pair now hunt Kang in search of Sylvie.

Either way, Loki is in the movie, and he is actually one of only a few cameos to be in the movie at all. Because Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania took place in the Quantum Realm, we did not have much time for anyone on Earth to appear in the film. But, we will always have that Loki post-credits scene.

You can catch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters now.