10 characters who could appear in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to embiggen into theaters, as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is nearly here. As is the case with every Marvel movie, not every surprise in the films appears in the trailers.

So, with that being said, there are bound to be a few characters in the upcoming movie that the audience does not yet know about. Especially because we are seeing the debut of Kang the Conqueror, who might bring a few people with him. So, let’s go through 10 characters who might appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Loki

Photo via Marvel Studios

There’s a chance we could see the Norse God of Mischief — the brother of Thor Odinson — Loki Laufeyson, in Quantumania. Played by Tom Hiddleston, we last saw him in his own Disney Plus series Loki where he interacted with the alternate version of Jonathon Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, He Who Remains.

If you recall, at the end of Loki the sacred timeline was destroyed, branching timelines were created, and Loki himself was transported to an alternate universe where the Time Variance Authority had statues of Kang. We are not suggesting that Loki will be helping Ant-Man in the Quantum Realm, even though the TVA might be located there. No, instead a post-credits scene might tease the second season of his series as it is scheduled to be released in 2023.

Miss Minutes

Image via Marvel Studios

If you recall, Miss Minutes debuted in Loki, as voiced by Tara Strong. She was the cartoon clock that seemed to be controlled by He Who Remains, and it is possible that some version of Miss Minutes is now in the service of Kang the Conqueror.

There is a chance that rather than actually seeing Miss Minutes in Quantumania, instead Kang has an assistant like J.A.R.V.I.S. or F.R.I.D.A.Y. and she would be voiced by Tara Strong. Kang turning the little clock into an artificial intelligence without a body would make sense and tie in with his futuristic origins in the comic books.

Ravonna Renslayer

Photo via Marvel Studios

We could see the return of Ravonna Renslayer in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. First appearing in Loki, Renslayer is played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw. The last time we saw her she had opened up a Timedoor and left, we do not know where she went.

She spent the entire first season of Loki doing He Who Remains’ bidding, however unknowingly. She will most likely continue to be in Kang’s life somewhat, especially if their relationship in the MCU is anything like their relationship in the comic books. So, maybe the film will have a post-credits scene with Ravonna either meeting Kang or greeting him after he escapes from the Quantum Realm.

Darcy Lewis

Photo via Marvel Studios

Everybody’s favorite comic relief, Darcy Lewis might find herself in the midst of some Ant-Man shenanigans in Quantumania. The last time we saw the character — played by Kat Dennings — was in Thor: Love and Thunder. After the death of Jane Foster, her role in the MCU might be to partner up with or help another character, Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo.

The pair met in WandaVision, where they were two of the only ones trying to help Wanda in Westview rather than attempting to take her out. It’s assumed that Jimmy Woo will appear in the film, after all, he first appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp. If he does, it’s not too much of a stretch to think that Darcy might be accompanying him.

Sylvie

Marvel/Disney Plus

Sylvie Laufeydottir — as played by Sophia Di Martino — might appear in Quantumania after debuting in Loki. An alternate timeline variant of Loki, Sylvie was trapped in the Citadel at the End of Time the last time we saw her after she ripped apart the multiverse. While we already suggested that our Loki would appear in the movie, Sylvie having an appearance in the film might actually be more plausible.

Kang the Conqueror is most likely a variant of He Who Remains, but we don’t know if he is the same one running the Time Variance Authority at the end of Loki. If he is the same character, there is a chance that he could be keeping Sylvie trapped for the damage she did to the timeline, and so we could catch a glimpse of her in the upcoming film.

Ghost

Photo via Marvel Studios

We could see Ava Starr aka Ghost appear in Quantumania. Ghost is played by Hannah John-Kamen, and she first appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp, where she was one of the antagonists. But the only reason she was a villain was that she was suffering and needed to survive. Instead of killing her or locking her up, the heroes of the film attempt to help her by going into the Quantum Realm. Instead, Thanos snaps, and all the heroes turn to dust, with Ant-Man trapped there.

We know that Ghost is set to reappear in the MCU with the eventual release of Thunderbolts. But it would be weird to hear nothing from the character between the film she debuted in, and when she joins the group of misfits. Instead, it would be interesting to see a scene with her character, maybe even one that leads to her being recruited by Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who is yet another character that could appear in the film.

Bill Foster

Photo via Marvel Studios

Bill Foster, aka Goliath or Giant-Man, debuted in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Laurence Fishburne could reprise his role in Quantumania. He spent most of the film aiding Ghost’s treatment, and he didn’t suit up at all. It seems like a missed opportunity not to have Foster go big, or small, but it is also unlikely that he will do this in Quantumania unless he happens to be one of the Avengers that Kang killed.

What might be more likely is that he appears in a scene when Ava is cured. The film might honestly feel a little empty if he and Ghost aren’t in the movie. We haven’t seen them since the film was released in 2018. With this third film Marvel could either be trying to continue the Ant-Man franchise and potentially set up a fourth film, or they could end the series as a trilogy. Either way, having both Ava and Foster in the film would act as a nice button to the last film, before our heroes face-off against Kang.

Sonny Burch

Photo via Marvel Studios

You might not remember Sonny Burch, Walton Goggins’ character from Ant-Man and the Wasp. He was one of the villains of the second installment of the Ant-Man franchise, and it marked his only appearance in the MCU. It would be fairly odd if we were to never see this character again, and it would make sense to either set him up as a low-level villain or even if we were to see him deal with someone he might have been working with, or for.

Now, we don’t know who Burch might have been working for. There’s a chance that we could continue that plotline and see who he was attempting to sell the Pym Particles to. Maybe he was going to sell them to Wilson Fisk, aka The Kingpin, or Sharon Carter now that she had dealings in Madripoor. Or, Burch could have just been trying to make some quick, albeit dangerous, cash from Pym’s technology.

Kate Bishop

Photo via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

We know that the MCU is gearing up for an eventual Young Avengers team-up. So far, we have gotten Ms. Marvel, Patriot, Wiccan, Speed, America Chavez, and now with Quantumania, Cassie Lang’s (Kathryn Newton) Stature. The Disney Plus series Hawkeye introduces another hero, Kate Bishop as played by Hailee Steinfeld. If any hero from the Young Avengers will appear in the upcoming film, it will probably be her.

There’s also a possibility that America Chavez could appear in the movie, but this seems slightly less likely because her ability to travel through the multiverse, as well as her magical capabilities, would make the plot of the film moot. She could just zap them out of the Quantum Realm, right? Bishop is a street-level hero, and would probably be the most likely to encounter Cassie. Especially seeing as Ms. Marvel should be too busy with Captain Marvel in The Marvels.

Ant-Man

Photo via Marvel Studios

Don’t click away, we know what you’re thinking. Of course, Ant-Man is going to be in the movie, it’s called Ant-Man! What’s next on the list, Wasp? Well, we’re not talking about Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man. After all, Kang did say he had killed Avengers before, what if he wasn’t talking about Scott Lang, but Hank Pym? We’ve seen a young Hank Pym before, in both the first two films and Avengers: Endgame.

We could easily get a flashback to Kang killing a younger, digitally-aged Michael Douglas, playing Hank Pym in a comic book-accurate costume, dying at the hands of Kang. Or they could cast someone else in the role, to play a different timeline’s version of the character or even digitally age or recast Janet Van Dyne. Either way, it’s Kang the Conqueror, anything could happen.

Do you think any of these characters are going to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? We think that some of these characters have a better chance of appearing than some other Marvel heroes and villains but hopefully, we haven’t managed to leave some obvious ones off of our list.

Catch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania when it shrinks into theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.