Is ‘Madame Web’ streaming?

Don't want to pay to see it but curious about how bad it is? You might be waiting a while.

With how expensive movie tickets are and how bad the reviews for Madame Web are, it’s no surprise people are already looking to stream the film. The latest film in the mixed bag known as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, Madame Web focuses on the story of the titular character, and her clairvoyant powers helping her save three future Spider-Women.

Co-starring Sydney Sweeny, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Connor and Tahar Rahim, Madame Web has been amassing a large following of haters since its February 14th. Sitting at a nice 14% on Rotten Tomatoes as of publishing time, which is somehow worse than Morbius.

Naturally, fans of Spider-Man content feel obligated to tune into the new film to see how this plays into future Spider-Man content from Sony. As Madame Web hit theaters in the U.S. on the lover’s holiday, as of right now that’s the only way to enjoy the new film. That means if you’re not willing to fork over $15 a movie ticket (or more in major cities), you’re not watching Dakota Johnson’s entry into the Marvel film world.

That being said, Sony still has a deal with Netflix in place to send their theatrical releases to the streaming service about 6 months after their release date. We saw this with both Morbius and Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, debuting on Netflix before Morbius found its way onto Hulu and Disney+. Once Madame Web crawls its way out of theaters, we’re sure its first home in the streaming circuit will be with Netflix as well. Don’t expect to hate-watch the film anytime soon though, as the earliest we can expect it on Netflix is late summer or early fall 2024.