Is ‘Ordinary Angels’ based on a true story?

There’s nothing quite like a feel-good movie done well, and Ordinary Angels nails that hopeful feeling. It doesn’t hurt that Hilary Swank, who plays down-and-out hairdresser Sharon Stevens, is a master of her craft in this unbelievable movie.

While the events depicted might be a little dramatized or sound too good to be true, Ordinary Angels, much like Steven’s selfless actions themselves, defy the odds. The events depicted in the faith-based film are true and based on Steven’s true grit approach to miracles.

What is Ordinary Angels based on?

After the success of The Sound of Freedom, studios have finally found the worth in faith-based movies. Ordinary Angels is yet another box office hit to add to the growing collection.

Ordinary Angels is based on a 2023 novel of the same name, written by Sharon Stevens herself. While Stevens delves into her difficult childhood, substance abuse, and marital problems in the book, the film focuses on her involvement with the Schmitt family.

In 1994, Stevens was a twice-divorced alcoholic working as a hairdresser in Kentucky. It’s a little unclear how she met the Schmidt family in real life, but she certainly helped them. The recently-widowed Ed Schmitt (Alan Ritchson) and two young daughters – one of whom, Michelle, is critically ill with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia – were poised to collapse under medical debt.

Sharon set up fundraisers to help pay down the debts and pay for the necessary medications. When the money raised wasn’t nearly enough, she petitioned the hospital to erase what debt it would. In the end, she was able to reduce their debt.

Michelle’s prognosis was grim from the outset, but she was moved up the transplant list when her condition worsened. Just like the events of the film, the day of her surgery Kentucky was hit by the worst snowstorm the state has ever seen. Stevens was able to secure a plane despite the weather, and with the help of the community, managed to clear a path from the Schmitt’s home to the landing strip.

For a full account of the 1994 events – and a detailed breakdown of Steven’s childhood – you can read Ordinary Angels, by Sharon Stevens Evans.