Is ‘Past Lives’ streaming?

From time to time, we all need a tearjerker to get us through a Friday movie night, and Past Lives is the perfect choice. Directed by Celine Song, this is a must-see for all those who wonder what life could’ve been like had they taken a different path.

Starring Greta Lee as Nora Moon and Teo Yoo as Hae Sung, the film follows these childhood friends as they grow up to lead different lives. Filled with nostalgia, Past Lives offers an intimate portrayal of human life, diving into that bittersweet question that at some point we’ve all asked: “What if…?” This film’s simplicity is perfectly balanced by the complexity of the characters’ emotions, and needless to say, it leaves no one indifferent. Everyone who has had the pleasure to watch it knows it, but the biggest proof of Past Lives‘ success is the critical acclaim and accolades that it has received, including two Academy Awards nominations.

Given all this, it’s easy to see why Past Lives has become so popular, with folks around the world heading to theaters to see Greta Lee like they never have before. Unfortunately, not everyone got the chance to watch the film on the silver screen, and have had to wait for other options. Those people are in luck, because over half a year since its theatrical release, in June 2023, Past Lives can finally be found on streaming platforms.

Where to watch Past Lives

Past Lives is currently available to watch on streaming, and there are a few different ways for you to do so. The movie can be streamed on Fubo TV, Paramount Plus with Showtime, Paramount Plus with an Apple TV or Prime Video subscription, Showtime, and Showtime with an Apple TV or The Roku Channel subscription. In case you have a library card, you can also put it to good use to watch Past Lives, by signing up for Hoopla. This platform allows you to access its content for free with the card, so it’s a great option to consider.

It may take you a bit to recover from the emotional journey of Past Lives, but don’t let that stop you from o enjoying other romance movies. I promise that they won’t all break your heart. There are so many great stories out there for you to discover that surely you will find one that suits your taste — once you’re ready to move on from this one anyway.