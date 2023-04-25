Is Reverse Flash in the ‘Flash’ movie?

A new trailer for The Flash dropped today, and with it came more nuggets of information for fans about the DC blockbuster. One question some keen viewers have been asking for quite some time is whether or not Reverse Flash will be in the new film, set to come out this summer. We’ve seen a version of the antagonist in the Arrowverse series The Flash, and given that this new Flash film is based on source material that uses Reverse Clash as a key component of the plot, it’s a pretty fair query to have.

Despite all of that, the short answer is no, the character of Eobard Thawne, the Reverse Flash, is not in the film. However, the villain in the film will still bear some resemblance to the famous archenemy of Barry Allen, as many viewers have pointed out.

What is the new Flash movie based on?

via Warner Bros.

The new film is based on a 2011 5-comic story arc called Flashpoint, written by Geoff Johns. In this collection, Barry Allen wakes up in an alternative reality where he has no powers, his mother (dead in the comics) remains alive, and various metahumans are missing. We can’t be exactly how much the new film matches the source material as it’s pretty wild, even for a crossover, but we do know that the entire universe switch stems from Barry (the now-infamous Ezra Miller) trying to go back in time to save his mother, which seems to be the case in the movie, judging by the trailer.

We also know that we’re going to see two Batmans (played by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck — both are credited as Bruce Wayne in the film, but in the comic source material it was Bruce that died, leading Thomas Wayne to become Batman, and Martha Wayne The Joker (like we said, wild), a prickly Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and a pretty terrifying General Zod (Michael Shannon). So, it’s a pretty big deal in terms of crossover potential, and a lot for fans to chew over, especially when it comes to implications for future films.

Who is Reverse Flash?

Image via DC

Reverse Flash, real name Eobard Thawne, is a scientist from the 25th century who idolized Barry Allen. After managing to gain the same powers as his hero, he learned he was destined to become Allen’s greatest enemy and went insane. This caused him to become obsessed and bitter, and he soon decided to use his considerable powers to ruin The Flash’s life. His powers come from something called “negative speed force,” which he can use to alter time.

In the original comic books, Reverse Flash kills Iris West, who’s Barry Allen’s wife, not mother. It’s only in Flashpoint that Thawne kills Allen’s mother, which is the main plot point of the upcoming film, too.

Is Reverse Flash in the Flash movie?

Image via Warner Bros./DC Studios

No, Reverse Flash doesn’t appear in The Flash. It’s been confirmed by many people who worked on the film, and the trailer itself, that the main villain in the film will be a doppelganger of Allen, known as Dark Flash (also played by Miller). It seems that Dark Flash ends up being somewhat of a stand-in for Thawne, judging by the fact he wears yellow throughout the trailers — the same color that Reverse Flash dons.

Many fans aren’t particularly happy with the decision to effectively erase Eobard Thawne, whereas others are keen to see how the story unfolds with this new twist. Some have also pointed out that we’ve had a Reverse Flash in the fairly recent Arrowverse series about The Flash, so the fact we’re missing out on one here isn’t exactly a big deal.

embarassing, a flashpoint adaptation as a first flash movie, without reverse flash and with more nostalgia bait instead — max (@itissladewilson) April 25, 2023

if only there were a character who serves as sort of a dark flash.. an anti flash if you will.. a reverse flash perhaps https://t.co/GEOMmKDJbO — lilly♦️ (@harlilly_quinn) January 11, 2023

I 100% agree with everyone saying we should’ve gotten Reverse Flash for the Flash movie, but yall… give Dark Flash a CHANCE! We only have a poorly made action figure to go off of…



And I hope yall understand the incredible amounts of hypocrisy going around rn — kyle (@kylelindecke) January 20, 2023

There’s been plenty of other criticism about the upcoming film, too. For one, star Ezra Miller has been a bit wild of late, and accused of some pretty nasty crimes. Then there’s the negative comparisons to the CW series. Also, the costume design and cinematography has been getting some serious flack online for its poor quality.

The flash movie giving us 2 of the worst flash costumes in one movie, let’s gooooo, the costume designer for these should be fired 🔥🔥🔥💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/tZcT51LNFc — Xena🛡️ (@XenaQueen_) April 25, 2023

It’s kinda insane to me that the flash movie can’t match the visuals of a scene they are recreating. Mind you, MoS was released in 2013. pic.twitter.com/L5iA4asyiQ — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of North (@Itssan17) April 25, 2023

It’s not all terrible news, though. The head of Warner Brothers has apparently said The Flash is “the best” superhero film he’s ever seen.

David Zaslav calls ‘THE FLASH’ the best superhero movie he’s ever seen. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/yXqkhb6dVV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

When is the new Flash movie out?

Image via The Flash/Warner Bros.

The Flash is out in theaters on June 16.