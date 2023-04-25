New ‘The Flash’ trailer sets an epic multiversal stage for Ezra Miller, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck

They said The Flash should be canceled, that it was too late for this hero to make an impact, and that the controversy surrounding star Ezra Miller had gotten to be too much. All the while, Warner Bros. has been quietly confident about the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited first solo movie ⏤ some are even calling it the best superhero movie they’ve ever seen ⏤ and now a new trailer has made all those delays and bad press seem like a distant memory.

Whether The Flash really will dazzle critics and be a box office smash remains to be seen, though we can definitely say it’s going to be a superhero adventure jam-packed with content. As the new trailer confirms, we’re getting no less than two versions of Miller’s Barry Allen, the return of both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batmen, Michael Shannon reprising his Man of Steel role as General Zod, and the barnstorming debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

Warner Bros’ trailer team has clearly paid attention to what fans want, with this new trailer showing off The Flash‘s unique power set like never before and continuing to tease the multiversal impact of his journey through the history of the old DCEU. Though we still have Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arriving in December, this film feels as if it’s going to be a capstone on the “Snyderverse” and usher in a whole new James Gunn-led continuity that’s effectively a soft reset.

Perhaps against our better judgment, we’re now fully aboard the hype train for this movie. At this point, even if it turns out to be a confusing disaster, at least The Flash is going to be an interesting one. And sure, Michael Keaton’s Batman returning after 31 years is arguably unnecessary, but the ’90s kid inside all of us is screaming with joy whenever we see him back in action ⏤ and even more so when he says things like “Let’s get nuts.”

Warner Bros. needs a superhero hit after the twin disappointments of Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and right now, The Flash looks to become just that when it explodes onto screens June 15, 2023.