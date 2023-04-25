If you’ve still not had your fill of The Flash hype and everyone and their mothers pronouncing it as the greatest thing to ever happen since film was invented, then David Zaslav’s new interview might just be enough to drive you over the edge.

The Flash might indeed be a monumental moment for the DC Universe as it bridges the gap between more than three decades of superhero filmmaking and features cameos from a number of iconic characters, but that, in no way, guarantees the movie will actually be any good.

Early reactions want to disabuse us of our well-earned skepticism toward loud blockbusters, and the people involved in the production can’t help themselves when it comes to singing the movie’s praises. Take Warner Bros. Discovery’s chief executive officer David Zaslav, who has just claimed The Flash is the “best superhero movie” he’s ever seen.

“‘I watched The Flash. I’ve seen it three times. It’s a very emotional movie. You’re going to go through all the emotions,’ He said at a recent CinemaCon presentation. ‘To me, it’s the best superhero movie I’ve ever seen.’”

It doesn’t get any better than this, eh? But wait, Zaslav isn’t done by a long shot. According to him, The Flash is actually enough to bind the nation together and heal our political divides.

“‘Content and stories is more powerful than armies,’ He continued. ‘We can change people’s minds. This country is so divided.’”

While we find it extremely, impossibly, and incredulously difficult to believe a movie — and a superhero actioner, at that, starring a now-notorious Ezra Miller — would be capable of doing such a thing, we have to give Zaslav credit for believing in art as a means to influence people.

Then again, the world is less than two months away from The Flash‘s premiere in theaters, so we’ll be able to judge for ourselves how truthful that statement is soon enough.