Forget Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ could wipe away all its sins if this mind-blowing cameo comes true

The Flash movie has its work stacked against it when it finally emerges from the Speed Force into cinemas this June 16. What with years stuck in development hell, the controversy surrounding its star Ezra Miller, and the fact it’ll be responsible for wiping out the SnyderVerse, DC fans may already have a chip on their shoulder about the film. But if this latest casting rumor, pointing to a cameo 25 years in the making, takes out to be true, it might just absolve the movie of all its sins.

Be warned, if this turns out to be accurate, a big spoiler is incoming… OK, here goes. As originally shared by scooper MyTimeToShineHello, the story goes that none other than Nicolas Cage will drop by The Flash as his version of Superman. Specifically, it’s claimed that Cage’s Kal-El will be depicted battling a giant robot spider. This is a deep-cut callback even for the most hardcore DC fans, as it references the planned ending to 1998’s infamously unmade Superman Lives.

To have this wild showdown finally make it to the big screen after all this time is something that DC fans never dreamed, even with the multiversal scope of this movie, so if it did become a reality they’d never ask for anything ever again.

It’s less the Cage cameo and more the inclusion of the giant spider that’s doing it for some people.

For those who require a bit more context, here you go:

Others are getting way too carried away and are hoping this means Superman Lives is finally happening in James Gunn’s DCU.

Alternatively, why doesn’t Gunn just cast Cage as everyone in the DCU?

Meanwhile, more cynical sorts are amused by the reference, but still think this rumor is as honest as Lex Luthor.

The notion of Nicolas Cage finally playing Superman (outside of his voice role in Teen Titans GO! To the Movies, that is) does seem crazy, but then so did the idea of Michael Keaton coming back as Batman once upon a time.