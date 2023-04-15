‘The Flash’ gets burned to the ground for fundamentally misunderstanding Michael Keaton’s Batman

The prospect of seeing Michael Keaton back as Batman for the first time in over 30 years is more than enough to sell a lot of audience members on The Flash, even though it helps exponentially that everyone – including Tom Cruise – seems convinced that it’s also going to be one of the greatest comic book blockbusters of the modern era.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing, though, with complaints beginning to sweep the internet after a batch of still images from the most recent teaser offered a glimpse at some CGI that could generously be described as less than stellar. Of course, it wouldn’t be a buzzworthy superhero movie unless there was just as much backlash as praise, with the film’s apparent failure to understand the essence of Keaton’s Caped Crusader now the latest point of contention.

via Warner Bros.

Everyone knows that Tim Burton’s two trips to Gotham City were defined by their darkness and Gothic atmosphere, something that’s very much missing from The Flash if everything we’ve seen and heard so far is to be believed, and there’s a lot of people who aren’t too happy about it.

I kinda feel like your first cinematic instinct should NOT be to put Tim Burton's Batman in blue-skyed, daytime, harsh sun-lit scenery… pic.twitter.com/qtcbFzQ1mS — Sam Gavin (Sam's Channel) (@SamuelGavin) April 14, 2023

Fans are always going to rag on something they haven’t seen yet, right up until the day it finally releases in theaters and does or doesn’t change their mind. Seeing as we’ve got two more months to go until The Flash finally arrives almost nine years after first entering development, expect the discourse to take several more twists and turns between now and then.