Is Robert Downey Jr. really playing Marvel’s Doctor Doom?

Despite recent struggles (which may become a thing of the past a week from now), it’s still hard to deny that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one of the densest and most expansive film canons out there. Even when it ends up sinking to the depths of Quantumania, the mythology evolves greatly nevertheless.

However, even the MCU’s scope pails in comparison to the Marvel Cinematic Universe Rumor Mill, whose many branching paths and reckless adherence to unreliability make for a world that is neither easy to keep up with nor worth keeping up with.

So, when @MyTimeToShineH drops a gonzo scuttlebutt that Robert Downey Jr. himself is in talks to suit up as Doctor Doom for Avengers: Secret Wars, most wouldn’t even think to spare a grain of salt, pepper, paprika, or any other spice for such a thing.

And yet…

Robert Downey Jr. sẽ trở lại MCU với tư cách là siêu phản diện Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/hlDYNJcc4U — Dung Dang (@dungxdang) July 28, 2024

That’s right, folks; as you can see from the above footage of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the man we’ve always known as Tony Stark is stepping into the shoes of Victor Von Doom, alongside the official confirmation of the Russo brothers’ creative involvement with both Avengers: Secret Wars and its newly-titled predecessor Avengers: Doomsday.

And this development is what we like to call a “bold strategy.”

Because if we’re being honest, bringing back Downey Jr. indicates a continued commitment to cheap, sugary fan service for the MCU; a sin it quite tragically went all-in with for Deadpool & Wolverine, and one they’ll likely reap many a benefit from. The erasure of the villain’s Romani heritage is the furthest thing from a good look, too.

Is Downey Jr. going to put on a fantastic performance? Yes, and you can count on that with all the confidence in the world. Is Downey Jr.’s face a substitute for good and honest storytelling? No, but it’s a very real possibility that the MCU — and far too many of the MCU faithful — will believe it anyway.

