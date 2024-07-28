Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom exposes that pre-‘Avengers’ Loki now controls the real world

By now, we have all scrapped our fallen jaws from the floor as Marvel Studios pulled the ultimate trick to reverse the damage done by the lackluster Kang and Jonathan Majors’ assault controversy — by bringing Robert Downey Jr. back into the MCU as Doctor Doom, the big bad that will unite the scattered superheroes across the multiverse.

This is what is called the master move. Kevin Feige knew that they only had two ways to reverse the franchise’s constant low point and practically prune it from existence. They could either cast an actor that fans were demanding the most as Doctor Doom or play the nostalgia card and bring an old face to be the villain — the studio combined both.

The confidence in his acting skills — especially after Oppenheimer — shouldn’t have to answer doubts, but unfortunately, this fandom is exactly like Loki was before and during The Avengers.

Never satisfied with getting what he wanted and demanding something else as a better option after his original wish was fulfilled. It is … almost as if we are being mind-controlled by the Asgardian prince.

And that’s how the reactions to RDJ’s casting are going as while the Marvel alum was the top choice for Doctor Doom, many also dreamt of Cillian Murphy in the role. Unlike the DCU, Marvel actually gave fans what they wanted, fulfilling maximum wishes with one move. But alas, the heart always wants what it didn’t get.

Listen, do I love RDJ? Yes. Am I excited to see him back in the MCU? Of course. Do I think he’ll do fine as Dr. Doom? No doubt.



But man…Cillian Murphy or Ben Mendelsohn would have been absolutely PERFECT casting choices for this role. https://t.co/8fSPX8wjbf — Josh Sanders (@J_SAND3RS) July 28, 2024

We could’ve gotten like cillian Murphy or Alexander skaarsgaard and instead we recycle to an American for the role. https://t.co/AYaCAQM1NZ — Rokaan Al-Zeer (@ROKU9413) July 28, 2024

Yep, when the chances of RDJ’s MCU return for slim to nothing, he was THE best option for the role. And that he broke his self-pact and is back in the superhero field, suddenly facts like how he is “almost 60” have made him “the worst choice.”

Would other actors — Murphy, Viggo Mortensen, etc — shine in the role? Most probably yes. But will Robert Downey Jr. fail to do justice to Doctor Doom? Let’s look at it this way — back when Iron Man casting was happening Timothy Olyphant was Jon Favreau’s first choice but RDJ proved to be a better Tony Stark. Maybe this is my nostalgia speaking, but I am sure even back then, given the actor’s history at the time, many doubted his ability to be what Marvel needed to become a successful enterprise. Will he repeat the miracle he created decades ago or just sail through the role relying on fans loving him anyway? We won’t know unless we actually get a peek at the actor as Doctor Doom.

And if worst comes to worst, remember that Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine and a funny script is allowing Deadpool & Wolverine to escape not having a story that does anything for the MCU. A better actor than Jackman or not, RDJ is certainly a bigger presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his playing a negative role has always been the dream — tell me that right there isn’t the recipe for sure success.

Take your time, folks. Meanwhile, I will be here imagining the look on Peter Parker’s face, his heartbroken “Mr. Stark,” as he stares at the face that gave up his dream life to bring him back to life.

