Is Robert Pattinson really being eyed to star in ‘Dune 3?’

It looks like Robert Pattinson is continuing his streak of appearing in A+ movies as the actor is allegedly being eyed for a role in the upcoming Dune: Messiah.

Recommended Videos

The third and final film in the Dune franchise will adapt the Frank Herbert novel of the same name. Director Denis Villeneuve will also be returning along with Timothée Chalamet in the lead. As if that wasn’t reason enough to be excited, now we’ve got Pattinson reportedly being eyed for a role.

Robert Pattinson is being eyed to star in ‘DUNE 3’



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/ioJzG7DD0o — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 8, 2025

The film will likely follow the plot of the second book in the series. Messiah picks up 12 years after the plot of Dune with Paul ruling as emperor and messiah to the Fremen. The film will likely follow a similar plot. Unfortunately we’ll have a bit of a wait until we can possibly see The Batman star arrive on Arrakis. Dune: Messiah is set to release in theaters next year on December 16.

What role will Robert Pattinson play?

According to a report for The Hollywood Reporter, a source has claimed that Pattinson is being considered as the film’s chief villain. Personally I couldn’t think of anyone better suited to play the foil to Chalamet’s Paul Atreides. We could possibly see the actor as Scytale, a character from Herbert’s books who has yet to make an appearance in the film adaptations. However, this has not been confirmed.

Pattinson apparently hasn’t been made an offer yet, so this is far from a done deal. But he would certainly make a fantastic addition to the cast. The actor has proven himself to be more than capable of taking on any role. His recent double role in Mickey 17 has further solidified him as a truly generational actor.

He might be a little busy

But as great as it would be to see Pattinson in the next Dune movie, he has a pretty busy schedule. He’s reuniting with director Christopher Nolan for his upcoming Greek epic, The Odyssey, which is expected to release Summer 2026. Meanwhile, there’s also the much anticipated Batman sequel which is due to start filming later this year. Robert is in high demand in Hollywood and it’s difficult to imagine him finding the time to work on another big project like Dune: Messiah amidst everything else.

But maybe, if the stars align, we’ll get a collaboration between Villeneuve and Pattinson. The director has worked with numerous talented actors before, but we have yet to see this particular pairing. Even if we don’t get Robert Pattinson in the third Dune film, we can still hope to see him in another Villeneuve project later on.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy