Is Ryan Reynolds in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4?’

When it comes to the realm of action, few franchises can hold a candle to John Wick; armed with Chad Stahelski’s gorgeous direction, the ever-capable leading man Keanu Reeves at the forefront of the mainline series, and a mythos whose intrigue is nigh-untouchable, there’s still plenty of gas left in the tank for the world of John Wick.

John Wick: Chapter 4, of course, was the biggest and boldest entry yet; with a gargantuan runtime of two hours and 49 minutes and an all-star cast consisting of Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, and the late Lance Reddick, the fourth and most heart-stopping plight of Baba Yaga served up the goods like never before.

Of course, for those of you who clicked on this article out of curiosity, you’ll notice that a certain name was absent from that list of players just now. This was no accident.

Does Ryan Reynolds appear in John Wick: Chapter 4?

As much as we would have loved to see some Deadpool cosplay at one of the Continental Hotels, we’re sorry to say that, no, Ryan Reynolds does not show up in John Wick: Chapter 4.

Though, if you’re still on the hunt for an action movie in which Reynolds rolls up so inconsequentially that you have to double-check whether he was involved at all, give 2022’s Bullet Train a watch. We won’t spoil exactly how the Canadian funnyman loans his talents there, but we will promise that it’s about as Reynolds-esque as it gets.