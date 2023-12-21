Is Samuel L. Jackson done with the MCU?

The MCU has changed so much since its creation in 2008’s Iron Man, but one constant from then to now is Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury, who has refused to vanish from the franchise even as many of the Avengers he originally assembled have been and gone.

With Tony Stark sacrificing himself in Endgame and Rhodey changing faces (and becoming a Skrull), Fury is the joint longest-lasting actor in the MCU — the other is Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, FYI. 2023 was a big year for Jackson, in particular, with the iconic actor returning as the former S.H.I.E.L.D. boss in both his very own Disney Plus series, Secret Invasion, and The Marvels.

But what does the future hold for Fury? Is there even a future for Fury? With Jackson now 75 years of age, should we expect Nick to be given the kick as we head deeper into Phase Five?

Nick Fury’s Marvel future is shrouded in mystery

Image via Marvel Studios

As things stand, Marvel fans can breathe a sigh of relief that neither Jackson himself nor Marvel Studios have made any kind of statement suggesting we’ve seen the last of Nick Fury in the MCU.

However, there are various reasons why it feels highly plausible that 2023 could offer the final franchise appearances from Fury. Certainly for the time being. For starters, Secret Invasion felt like a finale for the character, fleshing out his private and personal life more than ever before. A second season could’ve gone further, but seeing as SI has gone down as perhaps the most notorious Marvel show of the lot, a sophomore run seems extremely unlikely.

As for The Marvels, Jackson no doubt would always have a home in the Captain Marvel world, seeing as he and Brie Larson are BFFs, but the future of that subfranchise is likewise in doubt given the sequel’s infamous box office performance. If there really isn’t a Captain Marvel 3 then it’s fair to say that Fury’s natural homes in the MCU have dried up, meaning it’s unclear where he could show up next. So even if both Marvel and Jackson are willing, there may simply be no outlet for his return on the cards.

That said, it would be tragic if Jackson’s historic Marvel career ended without him ever ticking one last thing off his bucket list. In June 2023, the star admitted there’s one place in the MCU he’s never been — and he can’t understand why. “I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda,” he said. “They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there. I need a ticket.”

Aside from a cameo in Black Panther 3 being a must, then, the only other fit for Fury in Marvel’s coming plans is 2026’s Avengers 5 (not The Kang Dynasty, remember) and 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars. All in all, Fury might be left in space for a little while, but if there’s one thing we’ve learned over the past 15 years it’s never to count out Nick Fury.